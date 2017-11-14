Demi Lovato Shows Off Amazing Vocals on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
What a superstar...
After Demi Lovato's showstopping MTV EMA performance on Sunday, we didn't think that it would be possible for her to wow us as much again. However, Demi is Demi and it's important to remember that you should not underestimate a living legend.
The 'Heart Attack' star just gave some of the vocal performances of her career at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
Seriously, six albums into her career and Demi is still besting herself time and time again. What a popstar.
Demi visited the beloved radio show yesterday and performed not one but three songs for us. In terms of her own material, she sang 'Sorry Not Sorry' and took us back to one of the defining moments of her career with a brilliant rendition of 'Skyscraper'.
Hearing Demi perform 'Skyscraper' live in 2017 is magical. Her voice is stronger than ever and it shines.
That wasn't all though. Demi also gave us a stunning cover of Sam Smith's song 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.
While Sam gives the song an unmatched honesty, it's beautiful to hear how Demi interprets it. Her voice caressing every line and packing it full with the emotion and power that it requests. We think that it is one of the best Live Lounge covers ever.
Sam even gave it a shoutout on Twitter saying just how much he loved hearing her version of the track.
Is there anything that Demi cannot do?
Wait. We've worked it out. There isn't.
Words: Sam Prance
