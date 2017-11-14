Demi Lovato Shows Off Amazing Vocals on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

After Demi Lovato's showstopping MTV EMA performance on Sunday, we didn't think that it would be possible for her to wow us as much again. However, Demi is Demi and it's important to remember that you should not underestimate a living legend.

The 'Heart Attack' star just gave some of the vocal performances of her career at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

View the lyrics Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt

To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fucking with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feeling so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fucking with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feeling so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah



Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)

Seriously, six albums into her career and Demi is still besting herself time and time again. What a popstar.

Demi visited the beloved radio show yesterday and performed not one but three songs for us. In terms of her own material, she sang 'Sorry Not Sorry' and took us back to one of the defining moments of her career with a brilliant rendition of 'Skyscraper'.

Hearing Demi perform 'Skyscraper' live in 2017 is magical. Her voice is stronger than ever and it shines.

That wasn't all though. Demi also gave us a stunning cover of Sam Smith's song 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.

While Sam gives the song an unmatched honesty, it's beautiful to hear how Demi interprets it. Her voice caressing every line and packing it full with the emotion and power that it requests. We think that it is one of the best Live Lounge covers ever.

Sam even gave it a shoutout on Twitter saying just how much he loved hearing her version of the track.

Is there anything that Demi cannot do?

Wait. We've worked it out. There isn't.

Words: Sam Prance

