Demi Lovato Slays In Her Star-Studded 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video

Demi Lovato's 'Sorry Not Sorry' video is finally here!

After days of teasing the star studded visual on Instagram and Twitter, Demi has finally released it and we couldn't be more obsessed. 'Sorry Not Sorry' was already one of our songs of the summer but now it's one of our videos of the year too!

DEMI SLAYS IN IT!

The video takes the setting of a crazy house party, split with glam music video footage and candid caught on camera moments.

Demi first rocks a purple blouse and knee high boots in a garden setting before showing off her incredible figure in a deep plunge swimsuit with a high ponytail in a foam pool. Our Camp Rock star is all grown up and she is feeling herself.

The single contains the lyrics 'out here looking like revenge' and Demi is looking like revenge and more.

Seriously we'll be attempting to channel Demi's 'Sorry Not Sorry' aesthetic all summer long.

And that's not all. Paris Hilton, Wiz Khalifa and Jamie Foxx join Demi in the all star video.

All three feature as guests at the party and Paris even DJs.

The FOMO is unreal!

'Sorry Not Sorry' is currently climbing the charts and looks set to break the UK Top 40 this week.

Based on this video, we think that it might become one of Demi's biggest hits to date!

