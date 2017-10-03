Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

It's hard to believe that Demi Lovato is 25 when we scroll through her flawless Instagram of her ever-youthful glow and stunning looks, but it's true.

Over ten years she's went from Disney starlet to bonafide pop diva through six albums and a rollercoaster personal life, which she believes has only made her a better role model.

Speaking to Notion magazine, Demi says, "My fans have been able to relate and look at [me] and say, ‘If she can get through it, I can too.'”

Her amazing new album Tell Me You Love Me is her most personal (and best) yet, touching on everything from past relationships to new romance, while her upcoming documentary is set to speak on sexuality and her sobriety.

“I needed that growing up, and having that positive response to just being open and honest is really rewarding. I no longer have secrets that I have to hide," she tells Notion.

"It’s all out there. The fact that people accept me no matter what I’ve done is really beautiful.” Of course we do, Demi!

Getty Images

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated - which premieres on YouTube on October 17 - follows the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer's 2012 documentary Stay Strong that followed her journey to sobriety.

Until then, we'll be spinning Tell Me You Love Me on repeat...

Words: Ross McNeilage

