Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

The 'Daddy Issues' singer will open up her private life in a new documentary this month...

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 17:18

It's hard to believe that Demi Lovato is 25 when we scroll through her flawless Instagram of her ever-youthful glow and stunning looks, but it's true.

Over ten years she's went from Disney starlet to bonafide pop diva through six albums and a rollercoaster personal life, which she believes has only made her a better role model.

Speaking to Notion magazine, Demi says, "My fans have been able to relate and look at [me] and say, ‘If she can get through it, I can too.'”

View the lyrics
All my ladies

(What you gon' do?)
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah
On the guest list, no need to cue, oh yeah
Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah
So come here, let me mentor you

Some say I'm bossy 'cause I am the boss
Buy anything, I don't care what it cost
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Step one
Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah
Step two
Tell mum you'll be out till late, oh yeah
Step three
Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah
Step four
Grab somebody, now face to face and say

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Yo, see me 'av everyting what you want
Put it 'pon me, they dunno the realest star
'Cause she don't play
You say I'm loco to do it anything
Gyal ofe bakok bakok banem
Gyal aset bakok bakok banem
(All my ladies)
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Lovin' anything, lovin' anything
Say I lovin' anything
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Mashin' up di ting, mash up di ting banem

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Writer(s): Demitria Lovato, Uzoechi Emenike, Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, Stefflon Don Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Her amazing new album Tell Me You Love Me is her most personal (and best) yet, touching on everything from past relationships to new romance, while her upcoming documentary is set to speak on sexuality and her sobriety.

“I needed that growing up, and having that positive response to just being open and honest is really rewarding. I no longer have secrets that I have to hide," she tells Notion.

"It’s all out there. The fact that people accept me no matter what I’ve done is really beautiful.” Of course we do, Demi!

Getty Images

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated - which premieres on YouTube on October 17 - follows the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer's 2012 documentary Stay Strong that followed her journey to sobriety.

Until then, we'll be spinning Tell Me You Love Me on repeat...

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH DEMI LOVATO'S VMAS PERFORMANCE BELOW

Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

