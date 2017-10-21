Demi Lovato Teases 'Major Announcement' on Social Media
We need to know what this is now...
Is it too early to call 2017 the year of Demi Lovato? From her huge collaborations 'No Promises' (Cheat Codes) and 'Instruction' (Jax Jones), to her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me and her brilliant tell-all documentary, Demi is killing it.
That's not all though. The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star just teased a 'major announcement' via social media.
WHAT AMAZING PROJECT HAS DEMI SECRETLY BEEN WORKING ON FOR HER LOVATICS?
The 'Cool for the Summer' queen took to Twitter and Instagram last night to let us know that something big is coming today. Demi simply posted a video onto her accounts with the words: 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW AT NOON PT'.
The video simply shows an old television with the information and her name in the background.
Noon PT for those of us in the UK is 20:00 tonight so we don't have to long to wait to find out.
Now all of us at MTV are prone to a bit of amateur detective work and something tells us that this announcement might have something to do with the new music video that Demi was filming the other day and mentioned in a caption on her Instagram.
And further sleuthing suggests that the video could be for a new Luis Fonsi single. Luis commented on the stunning behind the scenes photo "What's up Demi..." and even posted an image from the set of a new music video on that very same day.
Imagine if Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi release a new single tonight.
DEMI-CITO IS COMING TO SLAY THE CHARTS. GET READY!
Words: Sam Prance
