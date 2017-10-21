Demi Lovato Teases 'Major Announcement' on Social Media

Is it too early to call 2017 the year of Demi Lovato? From her huge collaborations 'No Promises' (Cheat Codes) and 'Instruction' (Jax Jones), to her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me and her brilliant tell-all documentary, Demi is killing it.

That's not all though. The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star just teased a 'major announcement' via social media.

View the lyrics Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

Go



Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest Writer(s): Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, Warren "Oak" Felder, William Zaire Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

WHAT AMAZING PROJECT HAS DEMI SECRETLY BEEN WORKING ON FOR HER LOVATICS?

The 'Cool for the Summer' queen took to Twitter and Instagram last night to let us know that something big is coming today. Demi simply posted a video onto her accounts with the words: 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW AT NOON PT'.

The video simply shows an old television with the information and her name in the background.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW AT NOON PT pic.twitter.com/3SDPgOf0jz — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 26, 2017

Noon PT for those of us in the UK is 20:00 tonight so we don't have to long to wait to find out.

Now all of us at MTV are prone to a bit of amateur detective work and something tells us that this announcement might have something to do with the new music video that Demi was filming the other day and mentioned in a caption on her Instagram.

And further sleuthing suggests that the video could be for a new Luis Fonsi single. Luis commented on the stunning behind the scenes photo "What's up Demi..." and even posted an image from the set of a new music video on that very same day.

Music video shoot ☺️ Music video shoot ☺️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 21, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Imagine if Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi release a new single tonight.

DEMI-CITO IS COMING TO SLAY THE CHARTS. GET READY!

Words: Sam Prance

