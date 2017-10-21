Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Teases 'Major Announcement' on Social Media

We need to know what this is now...

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 11:17

Is it too early to call 2017 the year of Demi Lovato? From her huge collaborations 'No Promises' (Cheat Codes) and 'Instruction' (Jax Jones), to her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me and her brilliant tell-all documentary, Demi is killing it.

That's not all though. The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star just teased a 'major announcement' via social media.

View the lyrics
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Go

Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Writer(s): Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, Warren "Oak" Felder, William Zaire Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

WHAT AMAZING PROJECT HAS DEMI SECRETLY BEEN WORKING ON FOR HER LOVATICS?

The 'Cool for the Summer' queen took to Twitter and Instagram last night to let us know that something big is coming today. Demi simply posted a video onto her accounts with the words: 'MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW AT NOON PT'.

The video simply shows an old television with the information and her name in the background.

Noon PT for those of us in the UK is 20:00 tonight so we don't have to long to wait to find out.

Now all of us at MTV are prone to a bit of amateur detective work and something tells us that this announcement might have something to do with the new music video that Demi was filming the other day and mentioned in a caption on her Instagram.

And further sleuthing suggests that the video could be for a new Luis Fonsi single. Luis commented on the stunning behind the scenes photo "What's up Demi..." and even posted an image from the set of a new music video on that very same day.

Music video shoot ☺️

Music video shoot ☺️

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Imagine if Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi release a new single tonight.

DEMI-CITO IS COMING TO SLAY THE CHARTS. GET READY!

Words: Sam Prance

