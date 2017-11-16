Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Teases Red-Hot Video For Luis Fonsi Collaboration

The 'Instruction' queen looks flawless - as usual - in the hot new visual...

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 12:44

"Hey, Fonsi..."

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi's long-awaited (and not very secret) collaboration is finally dropping this Friday and the video looks positively fire.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' superstar has teased the sexy video for 'Échame La Culpa' and she's going to be serving even more jaw-dropping looks.

View the lyrics
Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
Writer(s): Warren Felder, Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, William Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The 30-second clip reveals a moody, 'Wild Thoughts'-like aesthetic with many different set-ups teased: a party, a writhe-around-the-bed scene with Demi, and a chase of sorts.

There's going to be a whole lot of drama by the looks of it and the action movie soundtrack means we might be in for a mini blockbuster from the two stars.

'Échame La Culpa' is the follow-up to Luis' inescapable 'Despacito', which broke all kinds of records this year thanks to its Justin Bieber remix taking it to the top of the charts worldwide.

[Getty]

With everyone desperate to hear what Luis does next, it wouldn't surprise us if 'Échame La Culpa' was another number one hit for him, meaning it could be Demi's first chart-topper.

The song will premiere this Friday (November 17th) along with the music video, and we can't wait to finally hear it!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH DEMI LOVATO, JAX JONES AND STEFFLON DON'S 'INSTRUCTION' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
All my ladies

(What you gon' do?)
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah
On the guest list, no need to cue, oh yeah
Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah
So come here, let me mentor you

Some say I'm bossy 'cause I am the boss
Buy anything, I don't care what it cost
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Step one
Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah
Step two
Tell mum you'll be out till late, oh yeah
Step three
Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah
Step four
Grab somebody, now face to face and say

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Yo, see me 'av everyting what you want
Put it 'pon me, they dunno the realest star
'Cause she don't play
You say I'm loco to do it anything
Gyal ofe bakok bakok banem
Gyal aset bakok bakok banem
(All my ladies)
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Lovin' anything, lovin' anything
Say I lovin' anything
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Mashin' up di ting, mash up di ting banem

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Writer(s): Demitria Lovato, Uzoechi Emenike, Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, Stefflon Don Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato in the &#039;Échame La Culpa&#039; music video with Luis Fonsi

Demi Lovato Teases Red-Hot Video For Luis Fonsi Collaboration

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Debuts Incredible Snippet of Luis Fonsi Collaboration

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Shows Off Amazing Vocals on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Stan Each Other on Twitter

Demi Lovato performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Demi Lovato Stuns With 'Tell Me You Love Me' Medley

Demi Lovato performs onstage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in London
Demi Lovato

2017 MTV EMA - Demi Lovato "Sorry Not Sorry" & "Tell Me You Love Me"

Demi Lovato arrives at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato Teases ‘Special’ Project on Instagram

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson Will Be Performing at This Year's AMAs

Kim Kardashian And Demi Lovato Fans Battle Over Selena Quintanilla Costume

Demi Lovato arrives at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi's Collaboration Reportedly Titled 'Échame La Culpa'

Demi Lovato Leaves Little To The Imagination As A Sexy Police Woman For Halloween

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato's Next Official Single Is 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Trending Articles

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Abbie Holborn Launches Ruthless Twitter Tirade Against 'Dodgy Man' That Stole Her Bag

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose