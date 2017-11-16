Demi Lovato Teases Red-Hot Video For Luis Fonsi Collaboration
The 'Instruction' queen looks flawless - as usual - in the hot new visual...
"Hey, Fonsi..."
Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi's long-awaited (and not very secret) collaboration is finally dropping this Friday and the video looks positively fire.
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' superstar has teased the sexy video for 'Échame La Culpa' and she's going to be serving even more jaw-dropping looks.
The 30-second clip reveals a moody, 'Wild Thoughts'-like aesthetic with many different set-ups teased: a party, a writhe-around-the-bed scene with Demi, and a chase of sorts.
There's going to be a whole lot of drama by the looks of it and the action movie soundtrack means we might be in for a mini blockbuster from the two stars.
'Échame La Culpa' is the follow-up to Luis' inescapable 'Despacito', which broke all kinds of records this year thanks to its Justin Bieber remix taking it to the top of the charts worldwide.
With everyone desperate to hear what Luis does next, it wouldn't surprise us if 'Échame La Culpa' was another number one hit for him, meaning it could be Demi's first chart-topper.
The song will premiere this Friday (November 17th) along with the music video, and we can't wait to finally hear it!
Words: Ross McNeilage
