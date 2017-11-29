Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video

It looks like the superstar is having second thoughts before walking down the aisle to Jesse Williams...

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 10:22

It looks like Demi Lovato might not get married after all.

The 'Instruction' singer sent the Internet a Save The Date to her wedding this Friday a.k.a the premiere of her 'Tell Me You Love Me' music video, however she has shared a preview that suggests it may not go ahead.

Despite making the most gorgeous bride known to man, we're thinking Demi might leave Jesse Williams jilted at the altar.

Hey, Fonsi
Oh, no
¿Qué pasa Demi?
Hey, yeah

Tengo en esta historia algo que confesar
Ya entendí muy bien que fue lo que pasó
Y aunque duela tanto tengo que aceptar
Que tú no eres la mala, que el malo soy yo
No me conociste nunca de verdad
Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró
Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar
Porque tu error sólo fue conocerme

No eres tú, no eres tú
No eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa
No eres tú, no eres tú
No eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa

Ok, I don't really, really wanna fight anymore
I don't really, really wanna fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come on put the blame on me, yeah
I don't really, really wanna fight anymore
I don't really, really wanna fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come on put the blame on me

No eres tú, no eres tú
No eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa
No eres tú, no eres tú
No eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa

Solamente te falta un beso
Solamente te falta un beso
Ese beso que siempre te prometí
Échame la culpa
Solamente te falta un beso
Solamente te falta un beso
Ese beso que siempre te prometí
Échame la culpa

Ok, I don't really, really wanna fight anymore
I don't really, really wanna fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come on put the blame on me, yeah
I don't really, really wanna fight anymore
I don't really, really wanna fake it no more
Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be
So come on put the blame on me

No eres tú, no eres tú
No eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así, así, así)
Échame la culpa
No eres tú, no eres tú
No eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)
No te quiero hacer sufrir
Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)
Échame la culpa

Solamente te falta un beso
Solamente te falta un beso
Ese beso que siempre te prometí
Échame la culpa
Solamente te falta un beso
Solamente te falta un beso
Ese beso que siempre te prometí
Échame la culpa
Writer(s): Andres Torres, Alejandro Rengifo, Mauricio Rengifo, Luis Fonsi

The video teaser shows Demi singing to herself in the mirror, specifically the lyrics "Everything I need is standing right in front of me." Yes, queen.

Adding fuel to the fire, she also appears to be wearing a black dress (!) at this point, signalling that she doesn't want to be anyone's bride.

Since 'Tell Me You Love Me' as a song is all about requiring a lover to feel fulfilled, we would love if Demi flipped the song into an anthem for the independents out there.

Instagram / @ddlovato

At the same time, Jesse Williams is one handsome man and they would make the most beautiful (fictional) couple so we're going to be happy either way.

I mean, pop stars as brides in music videos is one of the greatest aesthetics ever - Mariah Carey's 'We Belong Together', hello! - so we cannot wait to find out what happens.

Stay tuned for the video premiere on Friday afternoon...

Everything I need... #TellMeYouLoveMe December 1st 💗

Everything I need... #TellMeYouLoveMe December 1st 💗

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

