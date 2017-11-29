Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video

It looks like Demi Lovato might not get married after all.

The 'Instruction' singer sent the Internet a Save The Date to her wedding this Friday a.k.a the premiere of her 'Tell Me You Love Me' music video, however she has shared a preview that suggests it may not go ahead.

Despite making the most gorgeous bride known to man, we're thinking Demi might leave Jesse Williams jilted at the altar.

Oh, no

¿Qué pasa Demi?

Hey, yeah



Tengo en esta historia algo que confesar

Ya entendí muy bien que fue lo que pasó

Y aunque duela tanto tengo que aceptar

Que tú no eres la mala, que el malo soy yo

No me conociste nunca de verdad

Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró

Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar

Porque tu error sólo fue conocerme



No eres tú, no eres tú

No eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)

No te quiero hacer sufrir

Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)

Échame la culpa

No eres tú, no eres tú

No eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)

No te quiero hacer sufrir

Es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así)

Échame la culpa



Ok, I don't really, really wanna fight anymore

I don't really, really wanna fake it no more

Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be

So come on put the blame on me, yeah

I don't really, really wanna fight anymore

I don't really, really wanna fake it no more

Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be

So come on put the blame on me



Solamente te falta un beso

Solamente te falta un beso

Ese beso que siempre te prometí

Échame la culpa

Solamente te falta un beso

Solamente te falta un beso

Ese beso que siempre te prometí

Échame la culpa



Writer(s): Andres Torres, Alejandro Rengifo, Mauricio Rengifo, Luis Fonsi

The video teaser shows Demi singing to herself in the mirror, specifically the lyrics "Everything I need is standing right in front of me." Yes, queen.

Adding fuel to the fire, she also appears to be wearing a black dress (!) at this point, signalling that she doesn't want to be anyone's bride.

Since 'Tell Me You Love Me' as a song is all about requiring a lover to feel fulfilled, we would love if Demi flipped the song into an anthem for the independents out there.



At the same time, Jesse Williams is one handsome man and they would make the most beautiful (fictional) couple so we're going to be happy either way.

I mean, pop stars as brides in music videos is one of the greatest aesthetics ever - Mariah Carey's 'We Belong Together', hello! - so we cannot wait to find out what happens.

Stay tuned for the video premiere on Friday afternoon...

Words: Ross McNeilage

