Demi Lovato Unveils Moving Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated Trailer

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker's new documentary looks incredible...

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 13:25

We can't get enough of Demi Lovato right now. Between her critically acclaimed sixth album Tell Me You Love Me and its lead single 'Sorry Not Sorry', the former Disney star is giving us plenty of brilliant music to get our teeth stuck into at the moment.

That's not all though. The 'Body Say' singer is also about to put out a tell-all documentary and she's just released a teaser for it.

View the lyrics
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Go

Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Writer(s): Sean Douglas, Warren "Oak" Felder, William Zaire Simmons, Trevor Brown, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Yes. Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated is actually coming to YouTube next week and you can watch its trailer right now.

The documentary promises to be an all-access look into the life of one of the world's most successful young popstars. From her beginnings with Camp Rock to her struggles with substance abuse and her stint in rehab to the recording of her album.

"One thing I'll never stop doing is being honest" claims Demi at the start of the new teaser.

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated - Official Trailer - Coming to YouTube Oct 17th

She then goes into depth about her struggles during her career and the times when it felt like she wasn't going to make it.

"I was not easy to work with", reveals Demi. "I went on a bender of like two months where I was like using daily". Thankfully the 'Give Your Heart a Break' star came out of her addiction on the other side. "I'm coming up on five and a half years of sobriety."

"I'm on a journey to discover what it's like to be free of all demons" proclaims Demi, seemingly happier than ever before.

[Getty]

"When I'm comfortable in my own skin, I feel confident. When I'm confident, I feel sexy. When I feel sexy, watch out." 

We cannot wait to watch Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated in full on October 17th on YouTube. It looks amazing.

Words: Sam Prance

