Demi Lovato Unveils Moving Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated Trailer

We can't get enough of Demi Lovato right now. Between her critically acclaimed sixth album Tell Me You Love Me and its lead single 'Sorry Not Sorry', the former Disney star is giving us plenty of brilliant music to get our teeth stuck into at the moment.

That's not all though. The 'Body Say' singer is also about to put out a tell-all documentary and she's just released a teaser for it.

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

Go



Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Payback is a bad bitch

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

Yes. Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated is actually coming to YouTube next week and you can watch its trailer right now.

The documentary promises to be an all-access look into the life of one of the world's most successful young popstars. From her beginnings with Camp Rock to her struggles with substance abuse and her stint in rehab to the recording of her album.

"One thing I'll never stop doing is being honest" claims Demi at the start of the new teaser.

She then goes into depth about her struggles during her career and the times when it felt like she wasn't going to make it.

"I was not easy to work with", reveals Demi. "I went on a bender of like two months where I was like using daily". Thankfully the 'Give Your Heart a Break' star came out of her addiction on the other side. "I'm coming up on five and a half years of sobriety."

"I'm on a journey to discover what it's like to be free of all demons" proclaims Demi, seemingly happier than ever before.

"When I'm comfortable in my own skin, I feel confident. When I'm confident, I feel sexy. When I feel sexy, watch out."

We cannot wait to watch Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated in full on October 17th on YouTube. It looks amazing.

Words: Sam Prance

