Demi Lovato Admits She’s ‘A New Person With A New Life’ After Emotional First Performance Since Relapse At Rock In Rio

Demi Lovato dropped her latest single ‘Sober’ last week, in which she is completely transparent about relapsing and trying to get her life back on track.

Using her lyrics to apologise to fans, the singer explains that she’s ‘only human’ and still hopes to be a role model: “I’m sorry for the fans I lost/ Who watched me fall again/ I wanna be a role model/ But I’m only human.”

So when the powerhouse took to the stage on Sunday at Rock in Rio to perform ‘Sober’ for the first time, she understandably began to cry as the crowd made sure she knew that they were still very much there for her.

From ‘Skyscraper’ to ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ and now ‘Sober’, the singer has always told her personal experiences through her music including her 2017 YouTube documentary ‘Simply Complicated’.

The short look into her life showed her deal with the struggles she gained from being in the limelight – from drug abuse to discovering she had bipolar disorder.

Demi captioned the snippet of her performance at Rock in Rio, which she posted on insta, with: "Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten."

And now fans are backing her up, rightfully so, with one fan commenting on her Insta post saying: "You are still a role model to your fans because you show everyone has their moments of weakness but you can still come out of it okay.”

The fan finished up the comment with: “You are human and honest! Thank you! We love you."

Another fan thanked the people in her life that support her daily: “And most of all thank you for the ones that are around her and support her in everything."

The love being given to Demi is amazing, and now that she’s back, we can’t wait to hear more music, as her honesty in ‘Sober’ is going to help a lot of people deal with their own setbacks.

And that’s what great music does. It resonates.

If you would like more info, or know someone who is suffering – Talk To Frank.

Contact info: 0300 123 6600 (www.talktofrank.com)