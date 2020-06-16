Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth $500,000

Max Ehrich popped the question during a romantic beach trip

Friday, July 24, 2020 - 09:24

The engagement ring Max Ehrich purchased for Demi Lovato is reportedly worth an estimated $500,000.

The couple shared several cute snaps from the beach proposal on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for fans to zoom in on the dazzling rock sitting on Demi’s finger. 

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Cosmopolitan asked respected jeweller Zaven Ghanimian, CEO of Simon G Jewelry, to give his impression of the rock. Ghanimian estimated its value at between $250,000 and $500,000, on the assumption the stone is set in white gold or platinum with a 7.5 to 9 carat centre stone.

This would mean it’s in the same estimated price range as Hailey Bieber’s engagement ring. 

yes, I’ll be wearing a mask with this
Opening up about the proposal, an insider told E! News that Demi wasn’t totally shocked when Max popped the question: “Demi had a feeling it was coming, she just didn't know exactly when.

“They both always knew they were each other's perfect match. Demi has been in love with Max since the second they went on their first date. They have been inseparable since."

A second source told the publication: "[Max] is the perfect combo of excitement but also supportive of her healthy/sober lifestyle. They complement each other."

Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️.. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️ p.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock 😝

In a gushing Instagram post to her fiancé, Demi said she’s “ecstatic” for them to begin their lives together and to one day start a family: “I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

How much do you love the ring?

