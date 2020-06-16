Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth $500,000

The engagement ring Max Ehrich purchased for Demi Lovato is reportedly worth an estimated $500,000.

The couple shared several cute snaps from the beach proposal on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for fans to zoom in on the dazzling rock sitting on Demi’s finger.

Cosmopolitan asked respected jeweller Zaven Ghanimian, CEO of Simon G Jewelry, to give his impression of the rock. Ghanimian estimated its value at between $250,000 and $500,000, on the assumption the stone is set in white gold or platinum with a 7.5 to 9 carat centre stone.

This would mean it’s in the same estimated price range as Hailey Bieber’s engagement ring.

Opening up about the proposal, an insider told E! News that Demi wasn’t totally shocked when Max popped the question: “Demi had a feeling it was coming, she just didn't know exactly when.

“They both always knew they were each other's perfect match. Demi has been in love with Max since the second they went on their first date. They have been inseparable since."

A second source told the publication: "[Max] is the perfect combo of excitement but also supportive of her healthy/sober lifestyle. They complement each other."

In a gushing Instagram post to her fiancé, Demi said she’s “ecstatic” for them to begin their lives together and to one day start a family: “I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

How much do you love the ring?