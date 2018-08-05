Demi Lovato's Mum Shares Heartbreaking Details About Singer's Overdose For The First Time

It's been nearly two months since Demi Lovato overdosed in July, and now her mum, Dianne De La Garza, has spoken out about it for the very first time.

Dianne was interviewed on Newsmax TV on Tuesday, where she opened up about the moment she found out as well as seeing Demi in hospital.

Getty

She had her daughter's blessing before her appearance and is aiming to raise awareness for the opioids crisis in America.

The news broke on TMZ before Dianne was told, recalling the day, she said: "It's still a really difficult thing to talk about."

“I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day... I was actually looking at my phone and all these texts started coming in. Just text after text after texts. And I thought, ‘What is going on?'"

Getty

The texts were from friends who had already seen the news, and were sending their well-wishes.

"Someone said, ‘I just saw on TMZ. I’m so sorry. Please tell me it’s not true.’ And I mean, my heart just dropped," she recalled.

Before she could get on the internet to check the reports she received a call from Kelsey Kershner, Demi's assistant, who explained that she had overdosed.

"She’s conscious, but she’s not talking.’" Dianne recalled Kelsey telling her: "And so I knew at that point that we were in trouble."

She added: "It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids."

REX/Shutterstock

After breaking it to Demi's sisters, Dallas and Madison, Dallas offered to drive them to the emergency room as Dianne didn't feel able to drive.

On seeing her in the hospital for the first time, she said: "She just didn't look good—at all. She was in bad shape. But I said to her, 'Demi, I'm here. I love you.' And at that point she said back to me, 'I love you, too.'"

"From that point on, I never allowed myself to think things weren't going to be okay," she added.

Dianne thinks that everyone's prayers, as well as the staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital, are the reason Demi was able to pull through.

"I just feel like the reason she's alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day," she said.

Demi's mum also updated everyone on how the Sorry Not Sorry singer is doing today, revealing she is "happy" and "healthy."

"She's working on her sobriety, and she's getting the help she needs," she said.

While Dianne primarily discussed her own heartbreaking experience with Demi's overdose, the purpose of the interview was to raise awareness for the current crisis surrounding opioids in the U.S.

Opioids are a class of drugs that include the synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription and the illegal drug heroin.

"After this happened, I started researching and looking into how opioids are killing our kids. It's happening, I think, it's every 15 minutes someone dies of an overdose. It's not just the kids, either—it's grown-ups. It's mothers. It's fathers," she said.

Last month Demi vowed to continue fighting, admitting: "What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, then you can contact Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600.