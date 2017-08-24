Demi Lovato's New Album Is Coming Out Next Month

Demi Lovato is on a roll this year. First she wowed us with her Cheat Codes feature 'No Promises', then she turned up the tempo by hopping on Jax Jones' hit 'Instruction' and now she's climbing the charts with her own single 'Sorry Not Sorry'.

That's not all though. Demi has just revealed the title and release date of her new album.

YES. DEMI HAS A NEW ALBUM COMING OUT THIS YEAR.

The album is titled Tell Me You Love Me and it will be available to purchase and stream on September 29th this year.

So basically in just over one month's time we will all be getting our lives to some new Demi bops and bangers.

Demi revealed the exciting news on social media last night and it's safe to say that we cannot contain our excitment for the new project. Demi has matured a lot in the past few years and it will be really interesting to hear how that is reflected in her music.

Pre-order #TellMeYouLoveMe now!

SO excited to share this with you! These songs mean the world to me. #TMYLMPreOrder https://t.co/jbWOuvuYxs pic.twitter.com/DKhT02xYXA — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 24, 2017

Thankfully we don't have to wait any time at all to hear a taste of what Demi has up her sleeves for us this era.

The 'Body Say' singer released the title track of the album today - so you can listen to new Demi right now!

'Tell Me You Love Me' is an emotional ballad that shows off Demi's unstoppable range. Think 'Syscraper' but a little more grown up. Lyrically the single covers the highs and lows of a passionate relationship and the production is as epic as Demi's voice.

To make things even more exciting Demi is peforming at this year's MTV VMAs.

We can't wait to hear the album and find out what Demi decides to perform!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.