Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years

Recently, Demi Lovato has been tweeting about sharing her truth, and delivering some kind of confession - hinting at the same time that she would do so in some form of new music release. This would be her first solo single release since ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ off of her last album of the same name.

Last month, Demi Lovato appeared on the great new Clean Bandit track ‘Solo’. It was bubbly, it had a fun video, in fact it was something of a pop-banger.

This is not that. This is genuine, honest and raw – a emotional song which acts as a confession to her fans, her friends, her loved ones as well as herself. It is her way of sharing her truth.

On ‘Sober’, Demi opens up that in March, three months after celebrating 6 years of sobriety, she broke that personal oath, and is no longer sober.

Credit: Getty Images

Her sobriety initially began when in 2010 she had to leave the Jonas Brothers tour after getting into an altercation with a backup singer, and soon thereafter admitted to struggling with drug and alcohol use, depression, self-harm and an eating disorder.

She struggled back and forth some time until her management team was forced to threaten to drop her, and Demi committed to sobriety for real – until now.

‘Mama I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore” Lovato sings earnestly, opening up to all of those around her. The song sees her at her most raw and honest – she even confesses directly to her fans and discusses the extra burden she now faces whilst in the spotlight “I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human”.

Check out the new track below:





She had previously mentioned that she needed to open up to fans, and share her truth, in tweets last month:

There’s nothing like the truth. The honest to God, uncomfortable and shocking truth. Sometimes you have to share your story in the most honest way possible... for me that’s through music — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 29, 2018

I’ll share my truth soon — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 29, 2018

Some of you may not like or understand my truth but it’s me.. take it or leave it.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 29, 2018

And she went onto hint at big life changes having happened, Demi moving onto a new chapter.

Sometimes you have to end an era to begin talking about a new chapter of your life. #D7 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 30, 2018

The song has been met with TONNES of love from fans, reminding her she’s supported across the world.

We got hit hard by this one. We love you Demi! If you want more Demi Lovato in your life, you can check out all of her music videos right HERE.