Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years

Possibly the most open, genuine and honest pop song we’ve ever heard

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 17:11

Recently, Demi Lovato has been tweeting about sharing her truth, and delivering some kind of confession - hinting at the same time that she would do so in some form of new music release. This would be her first solo single release since ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ off of her last album of the same name.

BECAUSE WE KNOW YOU’RE NOT READY FOR THIS, CHECK DEMI'S LAST SOLO RELEASE 'TELL ME YOU LOVE ME':

View the lyrics
Oh no, here we go again
Fighting over what I said
I'm sorry, yeah I'm sorry
Bad at love, no, I'm not good at this
But I can't say I'm innocent
Not hardly, but I'm sorry

And all my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I got it bad, baby
Got it bad

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

And I hope I never see the day
That you move on and be happy without me
Without me
What's my hand without your heart to hold?
I don't know what I'm living for
If I'm living without you, ooh ooh

All my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I've got it bad, baby
I got it bad

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
My heart's like
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

Everything I need
Is standing in front of me
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
Through the ups and downs
Baby, I'ma stick around
I promise we will be alright, alright

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say), oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say)
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

My heart's like
Everything I need (oh)
Is standing in front of me (oh)
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
Writer(s): JOHN HILL, AJAY BHATTACHARYYA, KIRBY LAURYEN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Last month, Demi Lovato appeared on the great new Clean Bandit track ‘Solo’. It was bubbly, it had a fun video, in fact it was something of a pop-banger.

This is not that. This is genuine, honest and raw – a emotional song which acts as a confession to her fans, her friends, her loved ones as well as herself. It is her way of sharing her truth.

On ‘Sober’, Demi opens up that in March, three months after celebrating 6 years of sobriety, she broke that personal oath, and is no longer sober.

Credit: Getty Images

Her sobriety initially began when in 2010 she had to leave the Jonas Brothers tour after getting into an altercation with a backup singer, and soon thereafter admitted to struggling with drug and alcohol use, depression, self-harm and an eating disorder. 

She struggled back and forth some time until her management team was forced to threaten to drop her, and Demi committed to sobriety for real – until now. 

‘Mama I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore” Lovato sings earnestly, opening up to all of those around her. The song sees her at her most raw and honest – she even confesses directly to her fans and discusses the extra burden she now faces whilst in the spotlight “I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human”.

Check out the new track below:

Demi Lovato - Sober (Lyric Video)


She had previously mentioned that she needed to open up to fans, and share her truth, in tweets last month: 

And she went onto hint at big life changes having happened, Demi moving onto a new chapter.

The song has been met with TONNES of love from fans, reminding her she’s supported across the world. 

We got hit hard by this one. We love you Demi! If you want more Demi Lovato in your life, you can check out all of her music videos right HERE.

Latest News

Sophie Kasaei&#039;s Geordie dog
Sophie Kasaei Proves Her Dog Is A Geordie At Heart
Demi Lovato Performing Live at WiLD 94.9 FM&#039;s Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years
The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Everything We Know About Riverdale Season 3
Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie
Resident Evil Revelations
The Resident Evil 2 Remake Now Features 'Wet Gore' Which Is As Terrifying As It Is Gross
Here’s How To Watch Someone’s Instagram Story Without Them Knowing
Instagram has launched their own video-sharing site, IGTV
Instagram Launches Brand New Video Sharing App IGTV And Here's How It Works
Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Riverdale’s Charles Melton Apologises For Fat Shaming Tweets
Street Fighter 5
A New Budget Range Of Your Fave Classic Games Has Just Been Revealed For PlayStation 4
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Have Officially Confirmed Their Engagement
Halsey Ft. Lauren Jauregui - Strangers - Music Video
Halsey and Lauren Jauregui Draw Blood In Brand New ‘Strangers’ Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Elf
Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Performing Live at WiLD 94.9 FM&#039;s Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!
From Kendall Jenner To Demi Lovato: 9 Celebs Who Have Dated Their Famous Mates' Siblings
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Apologises After Fans Accuse Prank Of Trivialising Sexual Assault
Demi Lovato Gives Shock Update On Poot Lovato
Lili Rienhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Lili Reinhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Clean Bandit new music video &#039;Solo&#039; ft Demi Lovato
Clean Bandit And Demi Lovato Release New Video For Summer Bop ‘Solo’
Christina Aguilera Ft. Demi Lovato - Fall In Line - Music Video
Christina Aguilera
Fall In Line (Ft. Demi Lovato)
Did Demi Lovato Throw Shade At Taylor Swift During The Billboard Music Awards?
Demi Lovato
New Music Round-Up: Demi Lovato, Disclosure, Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Clean Bandit Deliver Summer Anthem ‘Solo’
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Celebs Who’ve Been Honest AF About Treating Their Mental Health

Trending Articles

Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Counts Grant Molloy's Exit As A ‘Blessing’: “He Will Just Sh*g Girls And Pie Them Off” - Exclusive
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Have Officially Confirmed Their Engagement
Demi Lovato Performing Live at WiLD 94.9 FM&#039;s Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?