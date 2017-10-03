Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's Pre-Disney Debut Single Is On The Internet and It's Insane

'Moves Me' is the pop princess banger that never was, complete with a truly iconic music video...

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 10:44

Think Camp Rock was Demi Lovato's big debut? Well, you thought wrong.

Demi stopped by Radio 1's Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw this week to promote her brilliant new album Tell Me You Love Me and was given a major blast from the past when Grimmy played her first ever single.

It turns out that in 2005, Miss Lovato was a bubblegum pop princess-meets-fitness instructor in 'Moves Me', AKA the most incredible pop song to exist.

View the lyrics
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Go

Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Writer(s): Sean Douglas, Warren "Oak" Felder, William Zaire Simmons, Trevor Brown, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star was left jaw-dropped when the host started playing the song during a game of Remember The Lyrics?, saying she hasn't heard the song in years. Why not, Demi?!

We've spent the last 106 hours obsessing over Tell Me You Love Me, telling everyone and anyone who'll listen that it's her best album yet (true), but now we're starting to question everything after hearing this ultimate-'00s, AutoTuned bop and seeing its truly insane workout DVD-themed music video.

[Getty]

Demi was only 13 years old when she recorded 'Moves Me', which is essentially what you'd get if you put Christina Milian's 'AM to PM', Billie Piper and the iconic Kaci in a blender. Amazing.

Before you press play, take a deep breath and count to 3, because your life is about to change (for the better):

Moves Me - Demi Lovato

Despite the initial shock, Demi remembers the lyrics to this one, but doesn't have as much luck when it comes to 'Rascacielo' - the Spanish version of 'Skyscraper' - hilariously explaining she can't actually speak Spanish.

Watch her react to 13-year-old Demi and try guess the lyrics to Camp Rock's 'This Is Me' below...

Can Demi Lovato remember her own lyrics?

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH DEMI LOVATO, JAX JONES & STEFFLON DON'S 'INSTRUCTION' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
All my ladies

(What you gon' do?)
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah
On the guest list, no need to cue, oh yeah
Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah
So come here, let me mentor you

Some say I'm bossy 'cause I am the boss
Buy anything, I don't care what it cost
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Step one
Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah
Step two
Tell mum you'll be out till late, oh yeah
Step three
Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah
Step four
Grab somebody, now face to face and say

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Yo, see me 'av everyting what you want
Put it 'pon me, they dunno the realest star
'Cause she don't play
You say I'm loco to do it anything
Gyal ofe bakok bakok banem
Gyal aset bakok bakok banem
(All my ladies)
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Lovin' anything, lovin' anything
Say I lovin' anything
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Mashin' up di ting, mash up di ting banem

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Writer(s): Demitria Lovato, Uzoechi Emenike, Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, Stefflon Don Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Zoella, Caspar Lee And More YouTube Faves Chat HelloWorld In This Exclusive 360° Campervan Interview

Jesy Nelson Takes To Insta To Introduce New Boyf To The World

Demi Lovato's Pre-Disney Debut Single Is On The Internet and It's Insane

Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced That They’re About To Reunite

American Rock Singer Tom Petty Dies Aged 66

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Prove Their Relationship Is Here To Stay With Cute Pic

Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Victims Of The Las Vegas Concert Shooting

SZA Shares Incredible Unreleased 'Love Galore' Verse on Instagram

Justin Bieber Stans 'Havana' and Camila Cabello's Reaction Is Priceless

11 Of The Pettiest Fights Reality TV Stars Have EVER Had

The Pussycat Dolls Might Be Reuniting Next Year

Little Mix

Little Mix Are Re-Releasing 'Glory Days' With Brand New Songs

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

The Emotional Hellscape Of Falling In Love With Your Friends Bf/Gf

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

9 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Vegetarian

11 Meals You’ve Definitely Suffered Through If You’re Vegetarian

Justin Bieber's Manager Says His Breakdown Was 'Worse Than People Realised'

Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson May Have Just Dropped A HUGE Hint That She's Pregnant

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's Pre-Disney Debut Single Is On The Internet and It's Insane

Demi Lovato's New Album Has Reached Number 1 on iTunes in 40 Countries

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More...

Fans Think Demi Lovato Just Revealed Her True Feelings About Nick Jonas

Demi Lovato Previews 'Daddy Issues' and It's A Banger

Music

Demi Lovato Teases Two Amazing Songs from Tell Me You Love Me on Instagram

Demi Lovato Talks Labels and Sexuality In New Documentary

Music

Demi Lovato Reveals that JAY-Z Advised Her to Release 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Demi Lovato Is Releasing A Documentary 'Simply Complicated' Next Month

Music

Demi Lovato Reveals Tell Me You Love Me Tracklist Via Fan Accounts

Music

Demi Lovato Loves Kesha's New Single As Much As We Do

Demi Lovato Reveals New Rap Collaboration 'Lonely'

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy As They Reveal His Unique Name

Style

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Justin Bieber Stans 'Havana' and Camila Cabello's Reaction Is Priceless