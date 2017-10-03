Demi Lovato's Pre-Disney Debut Single Is On The Internet and It's Insane

Think Camp Rock was Demi Lovato's big debut? Well, you thought wrong.

Demi stopped by Radio 1's Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw this week to promote her brilliant new album Tell Me You Love Me and was given a major blast from the past when Grimmy played her first ever single.

It turns out that in 2005, Miss Lovato was a bubblegum pop princess-meets-fitness instructor in 'Moves Me', AKA the most incredible pop song to exist.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star was left jaw-dropped when the host started playing the song during a game of Remember The Lyrics?, saying she hasn't heard the song in years. Why not, Demi?!

We've spent the last 106 hours obsessing over Tell Me You Love Me, telling everyone and anyone who'll listen that it's her best album yet (true), but now we're starting to question everything after hearing this ultimate-'00s, AutoTuned bop and seeing its truly insane workout DVD-themed music video.

Demi was only 13 years old when she recorded 'Moves Me', which is essentially what you'd get if you put Christina Milian's 'AM to PM', Billie Piper and the iconic Kaci in a blender. Amazing.

Before you press play, take a deep breath and count to 3, because your life is about to change (for the better):

Despite the initial shock, Demi remembers the lyrics to this one, but doesn't have as much luck when it comes to 'Rascacielo' - the Spanish version of 'Skyscraper' - hilariously explaining she can't actually speak Spanish.

Watch her react to 13-year-old Demi and try guess the lyrics to Camp Rock's 'This Is Me' below...

Words: Ross McNeilage

