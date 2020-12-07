Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s “Unconventional” Christmas Tree Is Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen Before

She's gone all out with a festive interior design makeover

Monday, December 7, 2020 - 10:15

Demi Lovato’s Christmas decorations have set a new standard for creativity and style.

Sharing a glimpse of her home on Instagram Stories, Demi revealed she’s swapped a regular pine tree for something a little more dramatic. This year, her tree is a metallic pink statue covered in lights and decorated with figures of mushrooms and butterflies.

Instagram/DemiLovato

Demi thanked Argyle Design for the decorations, joking: “Best tree everrr, unconventional year = unconventional tree,” adding that the company “killed it” with their unique creations.

Instagram/DemiLovato

Elsewhere in her home, Demi showed off two nutcracker figurines and a gorgeous light-up table decoration.

Instagram/DemiLovato

It sounds like Demi is fully embracing the festive season this year. She previously told US breakfast show Today that 2020 has been a “rollercoaster” due to the coronavirus pandemic and her split from fiancé Max Ehrich. 

When asked how she’s coped with the ups and downs of the year, Demi answers: “I don’t know how anybody can answer that question honestly. The beginning of the year started out [when] I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career."

Getty

“I was planning my comeback, releasing my album, and honestly what I can say is thank God that I didn’t release the album when I wanted to because I had so much to experience.”

She adds: “I think the most important thing I’ve learned [this year] is how much I am okay with myself and loving myself.”

Are you loving Demi’s unique tree or do you prefer more traditional decorations?

 

