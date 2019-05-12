Demi Lovato

Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson

Here's what we know about him so far

Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 09:39

Demi Lovato has just gone public with her new boyfriend, Austin Wilson, and fans are trying to get to the bottom of how their relationship first began. 

The singer made their romance Instagram official when she posted an image of the pair cuddling up in a mirror alongside the caption: “My ❤️....”

My ❤️...
View this post on Instagram

My ❤️...

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

In all honesty, there isn’t exactly a lot of information about Austin to sift through but we ~have~ come to a few conclusions after taking a deep dive on his Instagram page. 

Demi’s new man is a Los Angeles based model with a passion for body art. His dad is a pro skater named George Wilson who has a clothing line named Rivi Goods and his cute post for his mum on Mother’s Day proves that he’s definitely a family guy.

Happy Mother’s Day mamma. I love you more than anything in this world. Thank you for being my rock through all these crazy and amazing years❤️❤️❤️❤️💘💘💘 thanks for bringing me into this crazy ass world

As for his connection to Demi, the pair had a mutual friend in model Thomas Trussel II who died after a battle with addiction earlier this year.

An insider told E!: “The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently” and claimed that Austin has had a similar journey to sobriety as Demi: “He  can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles."

My Love🥰
View this post on Instagram

My Love🥰

A post shared by 🌴 LA🌴 (@austingwilson) on

"Demi loves that they share the same values and are on the same page about their health and wellbeing. Demi thinks he is a good influence and a positive light to be around," they added.

It sounds like they’re the perfect match.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Shane Dawson Explains Why He Didn’t Include The James Charles Drama In His Series
Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson
Get To Know - Everyone You Know
Get To Know: Everyone You Know
Justin Bieber Shares The First Glimpse At His Upcoming Animated Movie Cupid
YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female
Twitter Have Started Writing A Diss Track For Drake After He Was Booed Off Stage
Kris Jenner Freaked Out After Spotting A Giant Anaconda In Kim Kardashian’s Backyard
A Mash-Up Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ And Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Has Gone Viral
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Had An Awkward Moment At The People’s Choice Awards
Charlotte Crosby Just Destroyed A Troll Who Said Her Lips Are ‘Too Much’
Miley Cyrus Needs ‘Weeks To Recover’ After Undergoing Vocal Cord Surgery
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her and Tristan’s Relationship
Lili Reinhart Reveals How She Keeps Her Relationship With Cole Sprouse On Track
Is This How Travis Scott *Really* Feels About The Kylie Jenner And Drake Rumours?
Kylie Jenner Is Facing Backlash For Using Instagram Stories While Driving Her Bugatti
Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Fans For Their “Petty Complaints” And “Unrealistic Expectations”
Get To Know Lucky Daye
Get To Know: Lucky Daye
Stassie Karanikolaou Gushes Over Having ‘The Same Body’ As BFF Kylie Jenner

More From Demi Lovato

Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
The Poignant Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Tiny New Finger Tattoo
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
All The Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
9 Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over Fat-Shaming Sponsored Ad
The Most Searched For Celebrities In 2018
These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018
Demi Lovato returns to social media.
Demi Lovato Claps Back At Fan Who Claims Her Team Is 'Rotten'
Demi Lovato returns to social media.
Demi Lovato Returns To Social Media Following Overdose
Singer Demi Lovato is seen on June 4, 2018 in Paris, France.
Demi Lovato Leaves Rehab After Completing 90 Day Program
Demi Lovato’s Mum Reveals That She’s 90 Days Sober And Doing Well
California Mid-State Fair featuring Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato’s Sister Shares An Update On Her Recovery

Trending Articles

A Mash-Up Of Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ And Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Has Gone Viral
Kris Jenner Freaked Out After Spotting A Giant Anaconda In Kim Kardashian’s Backyard
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson Decides On Baby’s Name Two Weeks After Giving Birth
Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson
Shane Dawson Explains Why He Didn’t Include The James Charles Drama In His Series
Get To Know - Everyone You Know
Get To Know: Everyone You Know
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Twitter Have Started Writing A Diss Track For Drake After He Was Booed Off Stage
YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female
Charlotte Crosby Just Destroyed A Troll Who Said Her Lips Are ‘Too Much’
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother