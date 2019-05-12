Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato has just gone public with her new boyfriend, Austin Wilson, and fans are trying to get to the bottom of how their relationship first began.

The singer made their romance Instagram official when she posted an image of the pair cuddling up in a mirror alongside the caption: “My ❤️....”

In all honesty, there isn’t exactly a lot of information about Austin to sift through but we ~have~ come to a few conclusions after taking a deep dive on his Instagram page.

Demi’s new man is a Los Angeles based model with a passion for body art. His dad is a pro skater named George Wilson who has a clothing line named Rivi Goods and his cute post for his mum on Mother’s Day proves that he’s definitely a family guy.

As for his connection to Demi, the pair had a mutual friend in model Thomas Trussel II who died after a battle with addiction earlier this year.

An insider told E!: “The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently” and claimed that Austin has had a similar journey to sobriety as Demi: “He can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles."

"Demi loves that they share the same values and are on the same page about their health and wellbeing. Demi thinks he is a good influence and a positive light to be around," they added.

It sounds like they’re the perfect match.