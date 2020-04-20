Demi Lovato

Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account

What is the truth?

Monday, April 20, 2020 - 10:15

Fans are accusing Demi Lovato of throwing shade at Selena Gomez on what they claim is her private Instagram account.

The drama kicked off when an account under the name of traumaqueen4eva (which has since been deleted) was revealed to include some negative remarks about Selena. 

Getty

One of the images on the account showed Demi holding up a magazine that featured Selena’s face covered in scribbles. The caption on the image was: “You can call me Petti Labelle.”

The hashtag #DemiLovatoIsOverParty began trending online, even though there’s no conclusive evidence that Demi had anything to do with the account in the first place.

Getty

People assumed that it was her “finsta” based on the fact that some of her friends, including Bella Baskin and Logan Henderson, allegedly followed the account before it’s deletion. A separate video appears to show her livestreaming from the account, although this footage may have been doctored.

Others have pointed out that we shouldn’t be so quick to “cancel” people online. They argued that it’s unfair to target Demi when she’s been so vocal about her mental health struggles in the past.

An insider close to Demi apparently told The Sun: "There are several doctored posts circulating on social media about Demi right now. It’s sad that people are finding time to attack others when the world has far bigger issues to focus on at the moment.”

This comes after the singer gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar where she revealed she no longer considers herself “friends” with Selena. 

