Demi Lovato

Is Demi Lovato About to Release 'Hitchiker' As Tell Me You Love Me's Next Single?

Could this be another smash-hit for Demi?

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - 13:05

Demi Lovato doesn't stop. Fresh off releasing her critically acclaimed new album Tell Me You Love Me and the huge success of its lead single 'Sorry Not Sorry', she's just released an amazing tell-all documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

That's not all though. It looks like Demi is about to release a brand new single and it might be 'Hitchhiker'.

View the lyrics
Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Go

Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Writer(s): Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, Warren "Oak" Felder, William Zaire Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

After debuting her documentary last night, the 'Heart Attack' star returned the focus back to her music.

Demi uploaded a new lyric video for Tell Me You Love Me's closing track 'Hitchhiker' onto her YouTube account. And, while Demi is yet to make any formal announcements about her next single, the lyric video suggests that 'Hitchhiker' could be it.

The sexy soulful number is a gorgeous ode to a lover that shows off Demi's voice beautifully.

Demi Lovato - "Hitchhiker" Lyric Video

We have no doubt that 'Hitchhiker' could easily be Demi's next big hit if she wants it to be.

That being said, the fact that she's uploaded the video to her personal YouTube account as opposed to her VEVO account and its caption refers to it as "one of the latest tracks from Demi's album" means that it may be a gift to fans instead of a single.

Also Tell Me You Love Me is full of potential singles so the next single could be anything.

[Getty]

From 'Ruin the Friendship' to 'You Don't Do It for Me Anymore' each song is great.

We cannot wait to find out which track Demi decides to make the second single.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Khalid

Khalid Tries Out British Slanguage and It's Hysterical

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

Transformers: The Last Knight voices

Watch The Voices Behind 'Transformers' Voice 7 Iconic Characters In 60 Seconds

just tattoo of us ep4.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

Fans Are Calling James Tindale’s Return To Geordie Shore The ‘Best Moment In The Show’s History’

Fifth Harmony performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City

Fifth Harmony Slay 'He Like That' Performance At Tidal X Benefit Concert

Julia Michaels at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas

Clean Bandit Preview Julia Michaels' Collab 'I Miss You'

Khalid &amp; Fifth Harmony&#039;s Normani in the &#039;Young Dumb &amp; Broke&#039; Music Video

'Young Dumb & Broke': Khalid Talks Normani, Kel & More In His Cameo-Packed Music Video

Megan McKenna Slammed As 'Deluded' After She Kind Of Compares Herself To Adele

Demi Lovato

Is Demi Lovato About to Release 'Hitchiker' As Tell Me You Love Me's Next Single?

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Wild Side In This See-Through Leopard Print Dress

Lauren Pope, Ryan Gosling, Marnie Simpson: Celebs who love to date their co-stars

14 Celebrities Who Are Totally Obsessed With Dating Their Co-Stars

One Direction's Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Totally Fangirled Over Each Other

The New Mutants

The New Mutants Will Be A Trilogy Of X-Men Horror Movies

Calvin Harris at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Calvin Harris Announces Kehlani and Lil Yachty Collab Is The Next Single

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Is Glad That Taylor Swift Ended Her Run at Number 1 in the UK

Gaz Beadle Attempts Emma McVey's Exercise Routine To Priceless Results

Single AF Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reacts To Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson's First Meeting: 'I Recognise That Glint In Her Eye'

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Standing In 'Degrading' Naked Line-Up During Audition

Selena Gomez's Empowering Message To Her Little Sister Will Give You All The Feels

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Is Demi Lovato About to Release 'Hitchiker' As Tell Me You Love Me's Next Single?

Camila Cabello Stans Demi Lovato's New Album As Much As We Do

Demi Lovato reveals the exact moment she fell in love with Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Exact Moment She Fell In Love With Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Time She Punched Her Backup Dancer

Demi Lovato in New York
Music

Demi Lovato Unveils Moving Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated Trailer

'Sorry Not Sorry' Is Now Demi Lovato's Highest Charting Single in the US to Date

Demi Lovato
Music

Demi Lovato Tweets Heartfelt Message to Fans After Losing Her Voice on Stage

Demi Lovato x JBL &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; Pop Up Event In New York

Demi Lovato Announces First Ever UK Tour - Here's How To Get Tickets

Demi Lovato at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato Talks Being A Role Model And Having The Best Fans In The World

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato's Pre-Disney Debut Single Is On The Internet and It's Insane

Demi Lovato x JBL &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; Pop Up Event In New York

Demi Lovato's New Album Has Reached Number 1 on iTunes in 40 Countries

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More...

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Celebrity

11 Co-star Couples Who Fell In Love Then Awkwardly Split Up On Set

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

sophie charlotte and holly to return to gerodie shore.jpg

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Wants Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan To Return For Series 16 – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight About Casey Johnson Being On Dating App

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Is 'The Reason She Has Trust Issues' As Their Therapy Session Goes Radge

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner
Celebrity

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Reckons Aaron Chalmers Is Marnie Simpson's Rebound Boyfriend: 'He's Her Comfort Blanket' - EXCLUSIVE

bear_catch_up_nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Stephen Bear Reckons Sam Callahan's Reaction To His Skype Sex Tattoo Was ‘Priceless’ - EXCLUSIVE

Niall Horan Fans Can't Cope As His 'Flicker' Album Cover Looks Like It Says 'F****R'