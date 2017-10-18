Is Demi Lovato About to Release 'Hitchiker' As Tell Me You Love Me's Next Single?

Demi Lovato doesn't stop. Fresh off releasing her critically acclaimed new album Tell Me You Love Me and the huge success of its lead single 'Sorry Not Sorry', she's just released an amazing tell-all documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

That's not all though. It looks like Demi is about to release a brand new single and it might be 'Hitchhiker'.

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

Go



Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Payback is a bad bitch

After debuting her documentary last night, the 'Heart Attack' star returned the focus back to her music.

Demi uploaded a new lyric video for Tell Me You Love Me's closing track 'Hitchhiker' onto her YouTube account. And, while Demi is yet to make any formal announcements about her next single, the lyric video suggests that 'Hitchhiker' could be it.

The sexy soulful number is a gorgeous ode to a lover that shows off Demi's voice beautifully.

We have no doubt that 'Hitchhiker' could easily be Demi's next big hit if she wants it to be.

That being said, the fact that she's uploaded the video to her personal YouTube account as opposed to her VEVO account and its caption refers to it as "one of the latest tracks from Demi's album" means that it may be a gift to fans instead of a single.

Also Tell Me You Love Me is full of potential singles so the next single could be anything.

From 'Ruin the Friendship' to 'You Don't Do It for Me Anymore' each song is great.

We cannot wait to find out which track Demi decides to make the second single.

Words: Sam Prance

