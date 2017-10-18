Is Demi Lovato About to Release 'Hitchiker' As Tell Me You Love Me's Next Single?
Could this be another smash-hit for Demi?
Demi Lovato doesn't stop. Fresh off releasing her critically acclaimed new album Tell Me You Love Me and the huge success of its lead single 'Sorry Not Sorry', she's just released an amazing tell-all documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.
That's not all though. It looks like Demi is about to release a brand new single and it might be 'Hitchhiker'.
After debuting her documentary last night, the 'Heart Attack' star returned the focus back to her music.
Demi uploaded a new lyric video for Tell Me You Love Me's closing track 'Hitchhiker' onto her YouTube account. And, while Demi is yet to make any formal announcements about her next single, the lyric video suggests that 'Hitchhiker' could be it.
The sexy soulful number is a gorgeous ode to a lover that shows off Demi's voice beautifully.
We have no doubt that 'Hitchhiker' could easily be Demi's next big hit if she wants it to be.
That being said, the fact that she's uploaded the video to her personal YouTube account as opposed to her VEVO account and its caption refers to it as "one of the latest tracks from Demi's album" means that it may be a gift to fans instead of a single.
Also Tell Me You Love Me is full of potential singles so the next single could be anything.
From 'Ruin the Friendship' to 'You Don't Do It for Me Anymore' each song is great.
We cannot wait to find out which track Demi decides to make the second single.
Words: Sam Prance
