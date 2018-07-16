Demi Lovato

Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?

Awks.

Monday, July 16, 2018 - 15:46

This month Halsey left everyone shook when she took to Instagram to announce that she and G-Eazy had called it quits.

And now it's looking like Demi Lovato might have turned G-Eazy's head, since the pair were 'spotted' looking VERY cosy over the weekend.

Getty

According to Us Weekly the pair wandered hand-in-hand out of a club at 2:30am on Saturday after arriving together at about 1am.

A fan a

A fan appeared to capture photographic evidence (although their faces are not totally identifiable)...

Their rumoured rendezvous comes a week and a half after Halsey announced their split over on the 'gram.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she wrote before adding that she was focusing on her career.

Instagram

So obviously we don't have any real evidence that G dumped Halsey for D (or that it's even him in the picture).

Buuut we do know that fans reckon Halsey has been dropping cheating hints on Twitter.

In a since-deleted tweet, Halsey dropped the scissor emoji, which fans reckon could be a reference to G-Eazy's lyric in their song 'Him & I'

"Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my...off," he sings.

Check out 'Him & I' with exclusive commentary from G-Eazy himself...

Could the scissors have been a coincidence? Hmm.

Plus Halsey tweeted "pumpkin eater," which fans reckon could refer to to the old nursery rhyme "Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater" that has been misheard as "Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater." 

Eek.

What do you think of G-Eazy and Demi Lovato's potential romance? Drop us a tweet @MTVUK.

Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
