Demi Lovato

Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don Have Just Dropped Their Super Hot 'Instruction' Video

The all star trio turn up the heat with their new music video...

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:57

OMG. Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don's new music video is finally here!

The all star trio came together to collaborate on Jax's new Top 40 hit 'Instruction'. The critically acclaimed single is currently rising up the charts and, now that they have released a great music video to accompany it, it looks set to climb even higher.

Jax Jones - Instruction ft. Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don

The video sees Demi work an array of amazing looks and command all her ladies to attention.

A fierce group of female dancers support the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer as she smoulders in close-ups towards the camera and works her way through some brilliant choreography that will be sure to take over club dancefloors all summer long!

SERIOUSLY WE NEED SOMEONE TO TEACH US THOSE MOVES ASAP.

[Giphy]

And Demi's not the only one to shine on screen.

Stefflon takes centre stage, riding a horse in some amazing carnival gear while delivering her verse, and Jax himself shows up to get in on all of the festivities. The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker leads a band of men on drums in a Moschino t-shirt.

We really want that t-shirt and that horse!

[Giphy]

Perhaps best of all the video features a food van with a brand of hot sauce called 'Instruction'.

Can someone make this a thing please? We need a sauce that makes us dance like this!

WATCH DEMI'S 'SORRY NOT SORRY' VIDEO HERE!

Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don Have Just Dropped Their Super Hot 'Instruction' Video

