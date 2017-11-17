New Music Round-Up: Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don, Miguel and More

Singles

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi - 'Échame La Culpa'

Señorita Lovato has arrived on the anticipated 'Échame La Culpa', her not-so-secret collaboration with Luis Fonsi that, quite frankly, has 'Despacito' shaking in its boots. This salsa-ready banger is 10/10 and proves that Demi can do anything. She is yet to step a foot wrong in 2017 and we don't see it happening!

Stefflon Don and Skepta - 'Ding-A-Ling'

Stefflon Don is arguably the UK's most exciting rapper right now - gender irrelevant - and she delivers one of her best performances yet on this monster hit with Skepta. The 'Hurtin' Me' star is giving us bars on bars on bars in 'Ding-A-Ling', which has the most immediate hook of the year.

Miguel - 'Pineapple Skies'

Yes. Yes. YES. We knew that 'Pineapple Skies' was one of Miguel's best songs when he debuted it at his London show last month and, luckily, the studio version is just as stunning as it sounded in a live setting. A gorgeous, soaring piece of funk-pop that gives us all of the hope we desperately need right now.

Diplo - 'Get It Right (feat. MØ)'

The once-inescapable 'Lean On' catapulted Major Lazer and MØ's careers to a place beyond imagination and kicked off a series of collaborations between them, so to celebrate Major Lazer's new documentary Diplo reunites with MØ for an expectedly brilliant bop.

Steve Aoki and Lauren Jauregui - 'All Night'

Fifth Harmony's husky queen Lauren Jauregui brings the goods on the insanely good 'All Night' with mega-producer Steve Aoki. It's a hit, ladies!

Maggie Lindemann - 'Obsessed'

More than a year after she released her first UK Top 10 hit 'Pretty Girls', Maggie Lindemann returns with a feisty reality check in 'Obsessed'.

Matt Terry - 'The Thing About Love'

The 'Sucker For You' star bares it all and belts for it all on his new single 'The Thing About Love', a ballad for the ages.

Flo Rida - 'Hola (feat. Maluma)'

Flo Rida is back! Pop's most reliable banger-maker (pre-Jason Derulo, of course) is back with the one and only, insanely talented, carved-by-angels Maluma for 'Hola'.

Albums

Tove Lo - Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II)

The most carefree girl in pop, Tove Lo unleashes the anticipated sequel to last year's Lady Wood today with Blue Lips (Phase II). Intended to be the second half of one overall album, she continues the themes of natural and chemical highs with a bigger dose of love this time around. Lead single 'Disco Tits' is undoubtedly one of the best songs of the year and her career, although there's plenty more songs that match up to its magic. 'stranger' and 'shedontknowbutsheknows' are just two of the best.

Not3s - Take Not3s

The UK rapper drops his debut EP Take Not3s today and it's incredibly strong. From the throwback vibe of '99 + 1' with MoStack to the brilliant Tinie Tempah-assisted 'No Drama' and the 50 Cent-sampling 'Notice', there isn't one bad song here.

Words: Ross McNeilage

