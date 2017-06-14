She’s Giving Us a Heart Attack – Demi Lovato Is Releasing a New Single on Friday

No. We’re not joking. The ‘Skyscraper’ hitmaker is back.

Fresh off of her Top 20 collaboration with Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato is already churning out another first class feature. Jax Jones of ‘I Got U’ fame has enlisted Demi and UK rapper, Stefflon Don , to front his latest single: ‘Instruction’.

Hey @jaxjones... This one’s about to be fire 🔥 coming Friday 😏 pic.twitter.com/GC873PiUMU — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 13, 2017

Judging by this clip, it could be the song of the summer.

‘Instruction’ is Jones’ fifth official single to date and, based on its features, it already looks set to match the platinum success of its predecessor. ‘You Don’t Know Me (feat. Raye)’ was an inescapable hit and we’re hoping that ‘Instruction’ will be the same.

What’s more, this feature suggests that we’re even closer to Demi’s official return. After releasing ‘Body Say’ as a one off single last summer, Demi has kept quiet about her music but we’re confident – sorry not sorry – that with ‘No Promises’ and ‘Instruction’ under her belt, a new era of Demi is upon us.

Yes – Demi could release a new ‘Cool for the Summer’ in a matter of months.

‘Instruction’ and a Demi era on the horizon. We cannot wait.

Words: Sam Prance

