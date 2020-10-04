Demi Lovato

Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’

She's reportedly in contact with lawyers on what do to next

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 - 09:42

Demi Lovato is reportedly consulting lawyers to help navigate her split with Max Ehrich.

According to E! News, Max is “not leaving her alone” following the breakup. Just yesterday, he was pictured looking heartbroken at the Malibu beach where he proposed to Demi back in July. 

💔
View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) on

The insider said Demi “is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone… He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She’s in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

Two weeks ago, a separate insider told the outlet that Demi is “completely embarrassed” by how Max is handling their split, particularly as he’s been sharing details about their relationship on social media. 

Getty

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast, Max accused Demi of using their breakup as a way to drum up publicity for her new song, Still Have Me.

“I was in love,” he began. “The whole world should freakin' know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used. But I hope [Still Have Me] is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go. You have it.” 

f it- I’m turning the comments back on. I’m done letting toxic fandom cancel culture prevent me from living life to the fullest. I’m only human and have emotions. Try to find it in your heart to have compassion. If you have nothing kind to say- UNFOLLOW ME. thanks :).

Max added: “I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

Demi hasn’t publicly commented on their split but is said to be healing with the help of her friends and family: “They are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her.”

Latest News

Zendaya Receives The Visionary Award At The 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’
Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman
Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Coming Out As Queer And Dealing With Public Scrutiny
Get To Know Delilah Montagu
Get To Know: Delilah Montagu
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Apologises For Using Sacred Islamic Texts At Her Fenty Lingerie Show
Charli D’Amelio Reveals Why Sister Dixie Didn’t Attend Addison Rae’s Birthday Dinner
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Skai Jackson Dedicates Her Dancing With The Stars Performance To Cameron Boyce
Noah Beck Confirms He’s Dating Dixie D’Amelio For The First Time: “She’s Awesome”
Send Leona Lewis Your Christmas Requests!
Halsey Says “We Must Eradicate Billionaires” In Conversation With Bernie Sanders
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching Their Own Podcast Called 2CHIX
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School

More From Demi Lovato

Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Marshmello &amp; Demi Lovato - OK Not To Be OK - Music Video
Marshmello & Demi Lovato
OK Not To Be OK
Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth $500,000
Celebs Including Hailey Bieber And James Charles Congratulate Demi Lovato On Her Engagement
Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
Sam Smith &amp; Demi Lovato - I&#039;m Ready - Music Video
Sam Smith & Demi Lovato
I’m Ready
The Lowdown On Rumours Demi Lovato Is Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
Demi Lovato - I Love Me - Music Video
Demi Lovato
I Love Me [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Zendaya Receives The Visionary Award At The 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’
Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Charli D’Amelio Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory She “Sold Her Soul” For TikTok Fame