Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’

Demi Lovato is reportedly consulting lawyers to help navigate her split with Max Ehrich.

According to E! News, Max is “not leaving her alone” following the breakup. Just yesterday, he was pictured looking heartbroken at the Malibu beach where he proposed to Demi back in July.

The insider said Demi “is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone… He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She’s in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

Two weeks ago, a separate insider told the outlet that Demi is “completely embarrassed” by how Max is handling their split, particularly as he’s been sharing details about their relationship on social media.

Getty

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast, Max accused Demi of using their breakup as a way to drum up publicity for her new song, Still Have Me.

“I was in love,” he began. “The whole world should freakin' know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used. But I hope [Still Have Me] is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go. You have it.”

Max added: “I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

Demi hasn’t publicly commented on their split but is said to be healing with the help of her friends and family: “They are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her.”