Demi Lovato

Tearful Demi Lovato Was Forced To Restart Her Comeback Grammys Performance

She earned a standing ovation from the crowd

Monday, January 27, 2020 - 10:17


Demi Lovato was so overcome with emotion that she was forced to restart her comeback performance at the Grammys.

The singer gave a moving rendition of new song “Anyone” on Sunday night. She’d previously revealed that the track was a “cry for help” that was initially penned before the near-fatal overdose at her home back in 2018.

Getty

In the first major performance since her hospitalisation, Demi became tearful at the start of the track and had to take it back to the beginning. She then earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

The 27-year-old previously spoke with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily ahead of the ceremony: “I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she said about the song.

Getty

 “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let’s help this girl?’”

Demi also said that she recorded the song “in a state of mind where I felt I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t. I even listen back to it and I’m like, “Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,’” she said.

Getty

“I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking: ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.”

More power to Demi for choosing such a personal song as her comeback performance.

 

