The Lowdown On Rumours Demi Lovato Is Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich

There are a bunch of conflicting reports circulating the internet about Demi Lovato’s current relationship with Max Ehrich.

Even though everyone can agree that the couple are super happy right now, some insiders are claiming that the duo are so serious about each other that they might be getting engaged soon.

The speculation first kicked off when a source told Us Weekly that Max is secretly planning an elaborate proposal when the coronavirus pandemic comes to a close.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the source said. “They think they make a great couple.”

They're “getting really serious” and “the quarantine has been really great for Demi, and she and Max have gotten so close,” the insider continued. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”

Even so, an insider at E! News has shut the engagement rumours down in their tracks: “The engagement rumors are not true," their source revealed. "It's still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other.”

“Max is very much in love with Demi and is infatuated with her," a separate insider said. "Max has basically already moved into Demi's house and everything has been going really well. They are always joking and laughing all day long, keeping each other entertained."

So, there you have it. An engagement probably isn’t on the cards right now, but that’s not to say it won’t happen in the future.