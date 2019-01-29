The Poignant Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Tiny New Finger Tattoo

Demi Lovato has spent the past six months focusing on her road to recovery and has now decided to celebrate this milestone by undergoing a brand new inking.

The singer – who experienced in an overdose in July – has been pretty low-key on her social-media profiles in recent months but shared an image of the cute cake her friends organised to mark how far she’s come in the past year.

Getty

The 26-year-old also posted a snap of a tiny inking of a rose on her finger, captioning the image: “Obsessed.”

The symbolism of the rose hasn’t been lost on fans, with the flower historically denoting promise, hope, and new beginnings. In tarot, the rose is traditionally the symbol of balance, which is also a term that might resonate with her experience.

Instagram

This comes after Demi hit out at false stories surrounding her health: “I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME ✌🏼

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..”

Getty

Congratulations to Demi on six months of sobriety and we’re sending all our best for her continued recovery.