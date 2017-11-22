Demi Lovato

Why Is Demi Lovato Wearing A Wedding Dress?

Marriage is on the mind for the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 10:34

Demi Lovato was all about the single life in her recent YouTube documentary 'Simply Complicated', but judging by her latest Instagram upload she's singing along to a slightly different tune rn.

Yep, the 'Only Forever' singer just uploaded a stunning snap wearing none other than a wedding dress, complete with a vail and everything.

Naturally, her fans were pretty puzzled by her ensemble and took to the comments section to quiz her about her choice.

"IS SHE GETTING MARRIED????," wrote one fan as someone else added: "YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL BUT IS THIS FOR REAL?!"

Caps lock seemed to be a recurrent theme amongst the confused commenters, with a third writing: "WHATTTT IS DISSS."

Plenty of clued-up fans were quick to point out that Demi's get-up was actually all for a new music video, with many hoping it would accompany one of her biggest bangers called 'Tell Me You Love Me' from her recent album of the same name.

It all makes sense now! We can totally see how the wedding attire would accompany that song perfectly tbh.

So it looks like Demi isn't headed down the aisle anytime soon, which makes sense after she recently told Sirius XM: "I’ve been enjoying being independent and living on my own and trying to navigate through adult life."

"I've always gone from relationship to relationship, or fling to fling, or whatever, like I've always had somebody in my life... this time, for the first time, I’m like not dating anybody."

She might not be ready for marriage in real life, but we literally can't wait to see her give the whole 'bride' thing a whirl in the video.
 

