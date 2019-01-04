Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’
We’re not crying you are…
Dermot Kennedy has just gifted us a beautiful New Year treat. A staple of his live shows for years, the Irish breakthrough artist has finally officially released ‘For Island Fires and Family’.
One of our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 contenders (details on the vote coming soon), Dermot today brought together tunes from various EPs and single releases in a self-titled collection featuring the heart-wrenching ‘For Island Fires and Family’ which time and time again leaves audiences so captivated you could hear a pin drop.
Snow came in heavy, my boys and me wandering blind, yeah
Well, it's temporary darling
Now that bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan heard all our lines
Meant what I said, I want all of this, all of the time
Ooh when I'm gone
At the dune with the dawn
Well that's all I could want
We were young
We were free, come on now, let it go
We were young
We were free, I was living in the cold, I'm coming home
Perfect line to open with
Her heart was never meant for this
Oooh, we're never over it
We were young
We were free, yea-yeah
All that she said to me stays with me, never to die
Held me brand new in the silence that went through the pines
Like I said already, darling
I don't want you looking back at all the ghosts left behind
Know you'll stay near me so road remains hopeful this time
We were young
We were free, come on now, let it go
We were young
We were free, I was living in the cold, I'm coming home
Perfect line to open with
Her heart was never meant for this
Oooh, we're never over it
We were young
We were free, yea-yeah
Keep it another fortnight, keep it another fortnight
All I'll ever know
Baby, we were bound to burn
Keep it another fortnight, keep it another fortnight
All I'll ever know
Baby, we were bound to burn
Baby, we were bound to burn
We were young
We were free, come on now, let it go
We were young
We were free, I was living in the cold, I'm coming home
Perfect line to open with
Her heart was never meant for this
Oooh, we're never over it, no
We were young
We were free, yea-yeah
Oh, when I'm gone
At the dune with the dawn
Well that's all I could want
“Thank you to every person who's come to a show and listened to my music,” Dermot tweeted. “I wanted to start the new year by bringing together all the songs you've been singing back to me in one collection. As well as that, right now I want to share 'For Island Fires and Family' with you.
“This song is hugely important to me, and I’ve been so excited to release it. Thank you for your patience. More to come. Album is in the works. X”
ALBUM. IS. IN. THE. WORKS. We don’t think our hearts are ready yet.
For now though take five minutes to fall deeper in love with the Irish superstar in the making with 'For Island Fires and Family' here…
Find out more about Dermot and our other MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 contenders here.