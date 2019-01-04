Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’

Dermot Kennedy has just gifted us a beautiful New Year treat. A staple of his live shows for years, the Irish breakthrough artist has finally officially released ‘For Island Fires and Family’.

One of our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 contenders (details on the vote coming soon), Dermot today brought together tunes from various EPs and single releases in a self-titled collection featuring the heart-wrenching ‘For Island Fires and Family’ which time and time again leaves audiences so captivated you could hear a pin drop.

View the lyrics Where do we go from here? Something came in with the night

Snow came in heavy, my boys and me wandering blind, yeah

Well, it's temporary darling

Now that bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan heard all our lines

Meant what I said, I want all of this, all of the time



Ooh when I'm gone

At the dune with the dawn

Well that's all I could want



We were young

We were free, come on now, let it go

We were young

We were free, I was living in the cold, I'm coming home



Perfect line to open with

Her heart was never meant for this

Oooh, we're never over it

We were young

We were free, yea-yeah



All that she said to me stays with me, never to die

Held me brand new in the silence that went through the pines

Like I said already, darling

I don't want you looking back at all the ghosts left behind

Know you'll stay near me so road remains hopeful this time



We were young

We were free, come on now, let it go

We were young

We were free, I was living in the cold, I'm coming home



Perfect line to open with

Her heart was never meant for this

Oooh, we're never over it

We were young

We were free, yea-yeah



Keep it another fortnight, keep it another fortnight

All I'll ever know

Baby, we were bound to burn

Keep it another fortnight, keep it another fortnight

All I'll ever know

Baby, we were bound to burn

Baby, we were bound to burn



We were young

We were free, come on now, let it go

We were young

We were free, I was living in the cold, I'm coming home



Perfect line to open with

Her heart was never meant for this

Oooh, we're never over it, no

We were young

We were free, yea-yeah



Oh, when I'm gone

At the dune with the dawn

Oh, when I'm gone

At the dune with the dawn

Well that's all I could want

“Thank you to every person who's come to a show and listened to my music,” Dermot tweeted. “I wanted to start the new year by bringing together all the songs you've been singing back to me in one collection. As well as that, right now I want to share 'For Island Fires and Family' with you.

“This song is hugely important to me, and I’ve been so excited to release it. Thank you for your patience. More to come. Album is in the works. X”

ALBUM. IS. IN. THE. WORKS. We don’t think our hearts are ready yet.

For now though take five minutes to fall deeper in love with the Irish superstar in the making with 'For Island Fires and Family' here…

