Here Are 5 New Things We Just Learned About Detective Pikachu

Nintendo has treated us to more details about Detective Pikachu, the new game coming Nintendo 3DS next month.

Here's what we find out from the new video:

Ryme City is a place where people and Pokémon live together. But recently, many friendly Pokémon are going on a rampage for no reason. While Detective Pikachu and his friend Tim search for Tim’s father, Harry, they unwittingly stumble into the mysterious case of the rampaging Pokémon. Can they solve the mystery and also find Tim’s father?

While many different Pokémon appear in Detective Pikachu, the one who seems to hold the biggest connection to the overall mystery is Mewtwo. How is Mewtwo connected to everything? And why does Mewtwo know Detective Pikachu?

Many characters roam the streets of Ryme City. These include Pablo Millan, owner of Detective Pikachu’s favourite café; Frank Holliday, an inspector at the Ryme City Police Department; and Meiko Okamoto, a camera operator for the local TV studio. Meeting and interrogating all of these characters throughout the game is part of the fun.

And that's not all. "An out-of-the-ordinary character like this naturally deserves an amiibo that’s a little bit different from the norm too" says Nintendo, and to celebrate the new Pikachu adventure, a super-sized (and super cute) Detective Pikachu amiibo figure will also launch on March 23 2018.

A super cute Detective Pikachu amiibo is coming soon / Nintendo

The amiibo will unlock cutscenes if tapped in the Detective Pikachu game, "revealing a load of hilarious content that might also provide some useful hints". (Don't panic, though; even if you don't have the amiibo, the content will still be available for all players - you'll just get it later in the game!)

Detective Pikachu is coming to Nintendo 3DS on March 23, 2018.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

