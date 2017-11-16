Diplo and MØ Return With New Banger 'Get It Right'

Diplo and MØ have united once again to give us another musical blessing with 'Get It Right'.

The mega-producer and 'Final Song' singer have collaborated on countless Major Lazer songs, including the anthem 'Lean On', and they've delivered the goods again with this one.

'Get It Right' is another classic Diplo production: a booming dance, part-tropical, part-dancehall banger that'll definitely be a winter staple at the Christmas parties.

View the lyrics I got all this love, waiting just for you

I just gotta know that your love is true

Can't keep running boy in and out my life

Wanna be your girl, not cause the mood is right



If I let you come inside, tomorrow will you hide

Will you be there for me, when I need someone to hold

Baby don't misunderstand, I do want for my man

I just need a little time, before I invest my love



Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) my love won't hurt no

Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) I'll be right there for you

Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) my love won't hurt no

Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) I'll be right there for you

I'll be right there for you

I've got all this love, all this love, waiting just for you, just for you

I've got all this love, all this love, waiting just for you, just for you

I've got all this love, all this love, waiting just for you, just for you

I've got all this love, all this love



Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) my love won't hurt no

Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) I'll be right there for you

Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) my love won't hurt no

Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) I'll be right there for you

I'll be right there for you Writer(s): Cameron Tatham, Vassal Benford, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Ronald Keith Spearman Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The song is taken from the soundtrack of Diplo's new documentary Give Me Future, an Apple Music exclusive about his historic concert in Cuba last summer.

He played a free concert with Major Lazer to over half a million Cubans in Havana, making history following the tense relationship between the U.S. and Cuba.

The Verge states that the film "spends much more time exploring Cuban youth culture, the current state of music, the ambitions of local musicians, and the idiosyncratic technology that binds everything," rather than just the concert.

Give Me Future will be on Apple Music tomorrow (November 17th) along with the full soundtrack.

If the film is even half as good as this song then we are in for a treat!

Words: Ross McNeilage

