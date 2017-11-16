Diplo

Diplo and MØ Return With New Banger 'Get It Right'

The 'Lean On' hitmakers just dropped another major collab for Major Lazer's documentary...

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 17:07

Diplo and have united once again to give us another musical blessing with 'Get It Right'.

The mega-producer and 'Final Song' singer have collaborated on countless Major Lazer songs, including the anthem 'Lean On', and they've delivered the goods again with this one.

'Get It Right' is another classic Diplo production: a booming dance, part-tropical, part-dancehall banger that'll definitely be a winter staple at the Christmas parties.

View the lyrics
I got all this love, waiting just for you
I just gotta know that your love is true
Can't keep running boy in and out my life
Wanna be your girl, not cause the mood is right

If I let you come inside, tomorrow will you hide
Will you be there for me, when I need someone to hold
Baby don't misunderstand, I do want for my man
I just need a little time, before I invest my love

Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) my love won't hurt no
Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) I'll be right there for you
Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) my love won't hurt no
Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) I'll be right there for you
I'll be right there for you
I've got all this love, all this love, waiting just for you, just for you
I've got all this love, all this love, waiting just for you, just for you
I've got all this love, all this love, waiting just for you, just for you
I've got all this love, all this love

Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) my love won't hurt no
Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) I'll be right there for you
Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) my love won't hurt no
Don't walk away boy (Don't walk away) I'll be right there for you
I'll be right there for you
Writer(s): Cameron Tatham, Vassal Benford, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Ronald Keith Spearman Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The song is taken from the soundtrack of Diplo's new documentary Give Me Future, an Apple Music exclusive about his historic concert in Cuba last summer.

He played a free concert with Major Lazer to over half a million Cubans in Havana, making history following the tense relationship between the U.S. and Cuba.

The Verge states that the film "spends much more time exploring Cuban youth culture, the current state of music, the ambitions of local musicians, and the idiosyncratic technology that binds everything," rather than just the concert.

Getty Images

Give Me Future will be on Apple Music tomorrow (November 17th) along with the full soundtrack.

If the film is even half as good as this song then we are in for a treat!

Diplo - Get It Right (Feat. MØ) (Official Lyric Video)

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH MØ'S 'WHEN I WAS YOUNG' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
When the sky was gold
And I needed no protection
But as the wind would blow
A thousand miles in no direction
Man, it was a beautiful sight
Days were soaked in sunlight
Just so long ago
But lately I like to imagine

When I was young
Whatever happened it would do me no wrong
As long as I could sing my favorite song
When I was young, oh
And the holidays went on and on
We were so high
Let the freeway take us into the night
And in the dark you sang my favorite song
When I was young, oh
And the holidays went on and on
And on, and on, and on
When I was young
(Woo!)

Now the sky is gray
But honestly, it doesn't hurt me (No)
I learned to find my way
On the path and no returnin', oh, oh
Everything I've left behind
I'm reminded every time I meet your eyes
We were so bold and brave
Baby, can you imagine?

When I was young
Whatever happened it would do me no wrong
As long as I could sing my favorite song
When I was young, oh
And the holidays went on and on
We were so high
Let the freeway take us into the night
And in the dark you sang my favorite song
When I was young, oh
And the holidays went on and on
And on, and on, and on
When I was young
(Woo!)

When I was young
We would play with fire
When I was young
And we would fuck the price
When I was young
It was do or die
I would give my life just to feel like
When I was young

Ohh, oh-oh-oh-oh
(Oh, do or die)
When I was young
Do me no wrong
We were so high
Oh, and the holidays went on and on
And on, and on, and on
When I was young
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

