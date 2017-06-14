Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response

Katy Perry found herself ranking her ex boyfriends and their skills in the bedroom recently, meaning someone had to come in last place.

Chatting with James Corden at the time as part of a game of truth or date, Katy told the host that it was Diplo who would be taking that bronze medal when it came to their sex life.

And while she insisted that they are “all amazing lovers”, Diplo really wasn’t having any of it. Responding to a tweet about the story, he replied: “I don't even remember having sex.”

I don't even remember having sex — young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017

OOH. He didn’t stop there, later tweeting an unrelated pic of himself with the caption: “I won the bronze medal in the sex olympics.”

I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue — young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017

Poor guy, do you think he took it personally? The pair dated way back in 2014 after meeting at Coachella that year, later attending events such as the Met Gala together before parting ways.

This was drama that we just didn’t see coming.