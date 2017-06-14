Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response
So much sass from the DJ.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 11:35
Katy Perry found herself ranking her ex boyfriends and their skills in the bedroom recently, meaning someone had to come in last place.
Chatting with James Corden at the time as part of a game of truth or date, Katy told the host that it was Diplo who would be taking that bronze medal when it came to their sex life.And while she insisted that they are “all amazing lovers”, Diplo really wasn’t having any of it. Responding to a tweet about the story, he replied: “I don't even remember having sex.”
OOH. He didn’t stop there, later tweeting an unrelated pic of himself with the caption: “I won the bronze medal in the sex olympics.”
Poor guy, do you think he took it personally? The pair dated way back in 2014 after meeting at Coachella that year, later attending events such as the Met Gala together before parting ways.
This was drama that we just didn’t see coming.
Latest News
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Given A Formal Warning For 'Violent Behaviour' After Spat With Kieran Lee
Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response
Does This Prove That Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Rekindled Their Relationship?
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Filming Has Begun As The Cast Tease What’s To Come
Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers
Jade Thirlwall Responds To Jasmine Role Rumours In Aladdin Remake
Has Lorde Secretly Been Running An Instagram Account About Onion Rings?
Love Island 2017: TWO Couples Have Sex, Another Splits And Olivia Fights With The Entire Villa
Bella Thorne Gets Real About Why Things Between Her And Scott Disick Didn't Work Out
Kylie Jenner And New Bae Travis Scott Just Got Matching Tattoos
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive
Meet The Badass Bishes Leading Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Huge New Game 'Anthem' Is What You Get If All Your Fave Sci-fi Shooters Had A Love Child
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE
Marnie Simpson Leads The Group Of Celebs Set To Enter The Big Brother House
Fan Account Of The Week: @queenbey.1
Selena Gomez Is Releasing Her ‘Bad Liar’ Film Tomorrow!
Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?
Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE
Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal
More From Diplo
Diplo Hits Back At Katy Perry Rating His Skills In The Bedroom With Quite The Sassy Response
DJ Fresh vs Diplo
Earthquake (Ft. Dominique Young Unique)
DJ Fresh vs Diplo
Bang Bang (Ft. R. City, Selah Sue & Craig David)
Diplo & Autoerotique
Waist Time
Music
A Diplo TV Show Starring James Van Der Beek Is Coming
Music
14 Acts That Prove Bestival 2016 Really Was The Best
Bestival 2016
Celebrity
12 Celebs That Are Already Loving Instagram Stories
We're Still Getting Over How Good Major Lazer Were At Lovebox...
Music
Yes! Diplo & Justin Bieber Are Teaming Up Again For A New Song
Music
Major Lazer Played One Of The Most Important Gigs Of The Century Yesterday
Music
If There Was A BRIT Award For The Best Snapchatter, Who Would Win? Major Lazer & More Tell Us Their Faves...
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House
Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time
Celebrity