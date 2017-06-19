Diplo Reveals The Worst Possible Thing That Could Happen During A DJ Set

There's never a good time to be hit with an explosive bout of diarrhoea but getting the runs while having to jump about during a DJ set probably isn't the dream combination for a speedy recovery.

Speaking up about the major problem of being caught off guard mid-performance, Diplo opened up about having to restrict his diet to reduce the chance of him having an absolute 'mare on stage.

The discussion kicked off when GQ wanted to know the most exotic thing he'd eaten on his travels: "I’ve had baby eggs,” Diplo replied. "They’re a specialty in Manila. You eat the whole egg with the baby in it.

"But I don’t get too risky while on tour because I don’t want to get sick.”

Describing the most embarrassing situation that could arise for a DJ, he said: “The worst thing that can happen on tour is getting sick because then you have cancel shows and rehab yourself. Actually, that’s not the worst thing. The worst thing is DJing with diarrhea.”

As for Diplo's words of wisdom for getting through such a traumatic time, he said: “You have to get through it. You’re like in Vegas or something and… whatever. It’s the worst. You just have to concentrate, get it done. I’m a soldier.”

Crikey. Who knew diarrhoea could be such an emotional challenge?