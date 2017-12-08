Exclusive! Disciples’ Duvall Shows Off His Vocals On This Amazing ‘Jealousy’ Acoustic Performance

Disciples are gearing up for an incredible 2018, notably with their huge live show next February in London and have treated us to a special acoustic performance of their latest single ‘Jealousy’.

Speaking to the trio, they told us the story of the single, which was in fact nearly ready to go about five years ago but a certain superstar DJ hijacked things…

“It just wasn’t right at the time to release it,” Duvall told us. “We had just done a record called ‘They Don’t Know’ which got really big in the underground scene and then crossed over and then we were going to continue on that trajectory and then what happened was Calvin got in touch and wanted to do a little song called ‘How Deep Is Your Love.’

“So ‘Jealousy’ kept getting pushed back [and] this year, to release it, is kind of like a weight off our shoulders, like finally our five year old baby, it’s not really a baby anymore, more like an overgrown toddler!”

Check out Duvall on vocals of ‘Jealousy’ here…

The group were named on our Brand New For 2017 list last year, and what a year it’s been. Speaking of their stand out highlight they unanimously agreed it was the reaction to their smash hit ‘On My Mind’.

Watching that grow and sort of get the reaction it did throughout the last year has been insane,” Gavin said, “because it’s one of the tracks that was just us three in the studio going back to the roots of what Disciples is, so that was definitely the high point for me.”

“It feels like it’s still moving now,” Luke added. “That’s the thing with Disciples songs, they take so long. We went into the studio to premiere that with Mistajam in February and I still hear the radio play it now.”

Looking ahead, in February the guys play their most exciting headline show to date at London’s KOKO with a brand new live set up…

Telling us a bit about it Luke said: “The show’s gonna be sick, just put it like that! It’s gonna be crazy because all of us have been waiting for an opportunity to mix both of the worlds together and show people what we can actually do so I know from my point of view and I know these two are gonna go crazy hard that night and so am I.

“I think everyone should come and see what it’s like to see a dance act actually do live.”

Duvall added: “‘Cause it’s never really been done before, that’s why we’re in this position where you get the vocals, the beats, the DJing and the live instruments all from one group.

“I’m more excited to see how it all pans out really, it’s gonna be a challenge but we’re competitive so we have to nail it!”

We can’t wait to see it!

