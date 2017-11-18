5 Reasons Why Disneyland Paris Is Even More Magical At Christmas

It goes without saying that Disneyland Paris is the most magical place on earth - Mickey Mouse lives there for goodness sake. But just when you thought it couldn’t get better, along comes Christmas and the park’s seriously festive makeover to make your trip even more special.

Fancy feeling more festive than a gingerbread man wearing a scarf made of tinsel? You will be after reading just why Christmas really is the most magical time of the year to plan a visit…

But first, did you know water yoga is a thing now? Yep, really...

1. It snows all day, every day

You know how you always imagine a white Christmas but forget how rubbish and grey and slushy it is by day two? Well that never happens at Disneyland, where a constant blizzard of the softest, most pristine snowflakes flutter down on Main Street all day long.

In fact, as soon as you step foot in the park you are transported straight into a winter wonderlands complete with snowmen versions of your favourite Disney characters and Christmas decorations as far as the eye can see.

And it doesn’t get much more magic than that, does it?

2. You can hang out with all your festive faves

Because if there’s anything better than getting a photo with Mickey and Minnie, it’s getting a pic with Mickey and Minnie when they’re all dressed up in their festive outfits ready for their Christmas Dinner.

In fact there are SO MANY festive photo opps around the park – don’t miss your chance to get a pic with Jack Skellington, Scrooge McDuck, Thumper and Goofy in his Santa suit either.

3. The shows bring a whole new level to the term ‘Christmas Spectacular’

No matter whether you’re in the mood for a festive sing-a-long or a dance spectacular, Disneyland Paris has you covered. And if you’re in the mood for all that and more then you’re in for a total treat.

There are plenty of special festive shows around the two parks but our faves have got to be Goofy’s Incredible Christmas, which sees the iconic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror all lit up and transformed into a magical winter wonderland, A Merry Stitchmas, which is a jolly, action-packed show full of characters telling the Christmas story, and Mickey’s Christmas Big Band, which is the kind of live sing-a-long that’ll have your toes tapping from start to finish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcCZLn2HuxU/

4. The Christmas Parade is seriously extra

We all know Disney do a good parade, but the Christmas parade is something else. Think snow falling, dragons breathing real fire and Mickey and Minnie Mouse celebrating in true festive style.

Turn up early to get yourself a good spot in the crowd – we’d recommend doing so with a hot chocolate and a Nutella crepe. Because Christmas.

5. Everything just looks extra romantic

From the twinkling castle to the jolly decorations on Main Street U.S.A., there’s literally no way you can be a Scrooge about the holiday season when you’re at Disneyland Paris.

One look at the 24 metre high Christmas tree that’s lit up nightly by Mickey, Minnie and Santa himself and you’ll be clamouring to trade in your spot on the Naughty List pronto.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcM0PQAH5wo

For information about a family break from 11 November until 7 January 2018 (the period in which Disneyland Paris will be transformed to celebrate Christmas) visit www.disneylandparis.com. Prices for a two-night/three-day package including start from £704.04 based on a family of four sharing (children aged 3-11). The price includes two nights’ accommodation at Disney’s Santa Fe Hotel, three-day park hopper tickets with unlimited access for Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Eurostar operates a daily direct service in each direction to Disneyland Paris (daily direct services to the resort do not operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays except during school holidays). Fares direct to Disneyland from the UK (London St. Pancras, Ashford International and Ebbsfleet International) start from £43 one-way for adults and £31 one-way for children aged between 4 and 11, based on a return journey. Children under 4 travel for free.