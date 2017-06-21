Disney

A Live Concert Version of 'Beauty and the Beast' Is Coming to the Royal Albert Hall and We Cannot Wait

Watch this year's Disney blockbuster with a live orchestra...

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 15:45

Yes. That's right. 'Beauty and the Beast' is coming to the Royal Albert Hall.

The family film of the year will be part of the Royal Albert Hall's 'Films in Concert' series this December.

Everything about the live-action musical will remain the same.

Emma Watson will still be Belle. Dan Stevens will still be the Beast. 

The Beast will still imprison Belle. Belle will still find the Prince beneath the Beast.

The difference being that their vocals will be accompanied a live symphony orchestra!

Disney

The once in a lifetime event will occur on Saturday 9th December.

'Disney in Concert: Beauty and the Beast' comes after 'Frozen' and 'Ratatouille' received the live concert treatment.

It will also follow 'Disney Fantasia: Live in Concert' which is set to take place in October.

The Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, Lucy Noble, had this to say about the event:

“The Films in Concert series has become a genuine phenomenon: a chance for audiences to experience a movie in a whole new way. 'Beauty and the Beast' is an instant classic with everything we look for when staging these events: an enthusiastic following, a great story on a large scale, and a simply unforgettable score. We’re so honoured to host the European premiere of the film as a live concert experience, bringing Alan Menken’s remarkable music to centre stage, where it truly belongs.”

Tickets for the concert are £30-60 and will go on sale at 10am this Friday.

See you there!

25 Facts You Didn’t Know About Beauty And The Beast

  • Did you know: Beauty and the Beast was the first ever animated film to earn more than $100 million at the box office and made a staggering $424 million worldwide. C'est in-croyable!
    Disney
    1 of 25
  • According to his animator, Beast is made up of 7 animals (a lion, buffalo, gorilla, wild boar, bear, wolf, and human person) and has a rainbow-coloured bum.
    Disney
    2 of 25
  • It took a whopping six months to illustrate this ballroom scene with Beast and Belle dancing together.
    Disney
    3 of 25
  • Blink and you’ll miss Bambi’s mother drinking from a stream in one of the opening shots of the film.
    Disney
    4 of 25
  • The same can be said for Belle’s brief cameo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame where she can be seen walking down a busy street with her nose still stuck in a book.
    Disney
    5 of 25
  • Fans of Frozen will be treated to a second fix of funny guy Josh Gad (who voiced Olaf the snowman) as he stars in the new live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast: playing Gaston’s bumbling sidekick Lefou.
    Disney
    6 of 25
  • Other actors who have voiced characters in more than one Disney film include: Emma Thompson (Treasure Planet, Brave), Mindy Kaling (wreck it Ralph, Inside Out), Idris Elba (Finding Dory, Zootopia), and Kristen Bell (Frozen, Zootopia).
    Disney
    7 of 25
  • One of the new characters introduced in the live-action film is this grand piano. Named “Candeza”, the piano, who is described as a neurotic maestro, will be voiced by acting veteran Stanley Tucci.
    Disney
    8 of 25
  • When the film was released in China, Beast was dubbed by martial arts legend Jackie Chan.
    Disney
    9 of 25
  • Believe it or not, Beast’s real name is never mentioned in the film and was only con-firmed as "Adam" in the CD Rom tie-in game and subsequent Broadway musical.
    Disney
    10 of 25
  • Prepare to have your mind blown: Chip was originally meant to be a cute little music box instead of a cute little teacup.
    Disney
    11 of 25
  • Beauty and the Beast is currently the 9th longest running musical in Broadway history.
    Disney
    12 of 25
  • Belle’s dress is said to be loosely based on Dorothy's from The Wizard of Oz and was made the colour it is to illustrate how different Belle is from everyone else in town.
    Disney
    13 of 25
  • The original version of Gaston’s death, which featured wolves killing him after he survived falling from Beast’s castle with a broken leg, was canned by producers and instead used in the Lion King during Scar’s demise.
    Disney
    14 of 25
  • Eleven years after its release, the Library of Congress deemed Beauty and the Beast a “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” film and selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry.
    Disney
    15 of 25
  • Some of the sculptures seen in Beast’s castle are said to be very early concept designs of Beast himself.
    Disney
    16 of 25
  • Meanwhile, some of the paintings around the castle are actually undetailed versions of famous paintings. So, yes, that is the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” you spotted outside of Belle’s bedroom.
    Disney
    17 of 25
  • Belle is the second Disney princess to not be of royal decent. The first one is basement baby Cinderella.
    Disney
    18 of 25
  • Due to scheduling conflicts with Star Trek: The Next Generation, Patrick Stewart had to turn down the role of Cogsworth. He did manage to voice characters in two Disney films a few years later though: Bambi II and Chicken Little.
    Disney
    19 of 25
  • Angela Lansbury’s character Mrs. Potts was originally called Mrs. Chamomile. But when none of the cast could pronounce the herbal tea properly, the producers settled on Potts.
    Disney
    20 of 25
  • During filming, Lansbury didn’t think her character should sing the ballad ‘Tale As Old As Time’ so only recorded the track once as a backup. Not only did her version end up being used in the film. It also won an Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’.
    Disney
    21 of 25
  • Ever wondered what the latin phrase "Vincit qui se vincit” on the stained glass window means? When translated, it reads; ”He conquers who conquers himself."
    Disney
    22 of 25
  • Due to time constraints in post-production, Belle and Prince Adam’s final dance in the film is actually a reused animation from Sleeping Beauty of Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip dancing.
    Disney
    23 of 25
  • Belle’s strong and independent personality is said to have been inspired by Katharine Hepburn's performance as headstrong character Jo March in the 1933 production of Little Women.
    Disney
    24 of 25
  • The live-action adaptation starring Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, and Ian McKellen as Cogsworth is in cinemas this weekend!
    Disney
    25 of 25

