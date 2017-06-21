A Live Concert Version of 'Beauty and the Beast' Is Coming to the Royal Albert Hall and We Cannot Wait
Watch this year's Disney blockbuster with a live orchestra...
Yes. That's right. 'Beauty and the Beast' is coming to the Royal Albert Hall.
The family film of the year will be part of the Royal Albert Hall's 'Films in Concert' series this December.
WATCH THE BEAUTY & THE BEAST CAST REVEAL THEIR FUNNIEST BEHIND THE SCENES MOMENTS
Everything about the live-action musical will remain the same.
Emma Watson will still be Belle. Dan Stevens will still be the Beast.
The Beast will still imprison Belle. Belle will still find the Prince beneath the Beast.
The difference being that their vocals will be accompanied a live symphony orchestra!
The once in a lifetime event will occur on Saturday 9th December.
'Disney in Concert: Beauty and the Beast' comes after 'Frozen' and 'Ratatouille' received the live concert treatment.
It will also follow 'Disney Fantasia: Live in Concert' which is set to take place in October.
WATCH THE BEAUTY & THE BEAST CAST PLAY WOULD YOU RATHER
The Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, Lucy Noble, had this to say about the event:
“The Films in Concert series has become a genuine phenomenon: a chance for audiences to experience a movie in a whole new way. 'Beauty and the Beast' is an instant classic with everything we look for when staging these events: an enthusiastic following, a great story on a large scale, and a simply unforgettable score. We’re so honoured to host the European premiere of the film as a live concert experience, bringing Alan Menken’s remarkable music to centre stage, where it truly belongs.”
Tickets for the concert are £30-60 and will go on sale at 10am this Friday.
See you there!
