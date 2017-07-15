Disney

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

Disney have confirmed who will play Aladdin, Jasmine and Genie...

Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 20:00

After SO MUCH speculation, actor who will play Aladdin in Disney’s live action movie has been revealed as Mena Massoud.

Disney

The reveal was made on stage at D23, Disney’s massive annual fan event, where the studio revealed more info on their upcoming version of the animated classic.

Mena Massoud will be joined by Power Rangers star Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and none other than Will Smith playing Genie.

Disney

Before we get to see Aladdin in cinemas, Mena Massoud will star in Tom Clancy Amazon TV series Jack Ryan.

Disney also revealed that the upcoming movie will be inspired by both the Robin Williams-starring animated movie, as well as the classic folklore tales.

They also revealed that the  live action version of Agrabah will be a ‘vibrant cosmopolitan city’ drawing inspiration from the Middle East, India and parts of China. 

