Cars 3 Cast Reveal The Craziest Cars Fan Theories Ever
Where have all the humans gone? Are there people stuck inside the Cars? Watch the cast investigate these and more disturbing Disney fan theories...
Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 10:25
Were Disney's Cars originally people?
Where have all the humans gone?
Is there a person stuck inside Lightning McQueen rn?
When we sat down with Owen Wilson – voice of Lightning McQueen – and director Brian Fee and producer Kevin Reher, we had to get to the bottom of what the eff is going on in the Cars universe.
HIT PLAY to see the cast reveal the best fan theories they’ve heard about WTF is going on...
- ‘Cars 3’ is in cinemas now.
