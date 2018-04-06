Cole Sprouse, Demi Lovato and More Get Together For The Disney Reunion Of Dreams

Disney

If, like us, your childhood consisted of watching back to back episodes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and learning every word to every song in Camp Rock, then you'll be excited to know that Cole Sprouse, Demi Lovato and more got together for an epic Disney Channel reunion.

Yep, the Sonny With A Chance and The Suite Life's lead actors met up with Camp Rock's Alyson Stoner, Jessie actress Debby Ryan AND So Random! star Matthew Scott Montgomery for a night out on Los Angeles and we can hardly even think through the nostalgia rn.

Luckily for us, our fave former Disney stars documented the whole thing on social media, with Demi writing: "Disney channel reunion!" alongside an Instagram story of the squad. 

Instagram/DemiLovato

"Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion," wrote Matthew on an Instagram post.

The group was out celebrating the birthday of their fellow Disney Channel graduate, Lemonade Mouth star Hayley Kiyoko.

wait so can u be in love w three women at the same time? #20gayteen

wait so can u be in love w three women at the same time? #20gayteen

A post shared by matthew scott montgomery (@matthew_scott_montgomery) on

The 27-year-old hosted her birthday partay at Hollywood hangout No Vacancy, and we must say we are extremely jel of the turnout.

Now, brb off to watch Camp Rock and continue reliving our childhood dreams.

