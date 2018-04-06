Cole Sprouse, Demi Lovato and More Get Together For The Disney Reunion Of Dreams
Alyson Stoner and Debby Ryan were in on it too.
If, like us, your childhood consisted of watching back to back episodes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and learning every word to every song in Camp Rock, then you'll be excited to know that Cole Sprouse, Demi Lovato and more got together for an epic Disney Channel reunion.
Yep, the Sonny With A Chance and The Suite Life's lead actors met up with Camp Rock's Alyson Stoner, Jessie actress Debby Ryan AND So Random! star Matthew Scott Montgomery for a night out on Los Angeles and we can hardly even think through the nostalgia rn.
Hit play on the video to see Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart sharing a sweet smooch in Paris...
Luckily for us, our fave former Disney stars documented the whole thing on social media, with Demi writing: "Disney channel reunion!" alongside an Instagram story of the squad.
"Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion," wrote Matthew on an Instagram post.
The group was out celebrating the birthday of their fellow Disney Channel graduate, Lemonade Mouth star Hayley Kiyoko.
The 27-year-old hosted her birthday partay at Hollywood hangout No Vacancy, and we must say we are extremely jel of the turnout.
Now, brb off to watch Camp Rock and continue reliving our childhood dreams.
Why not hit play below to listen to DJ Khlid Ft. Demi Lovato - 'I believe' from Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time'...
Oh oh oh oh oh oh yeah (DJ Khaled)
Some people stand, some people move
Tough times don't last, but tough people do
As long as you've got hope, you'll find your way
There's power in the thoughts that you
think, there's power in the words you say
Like I can, I can, I will, I will
I am, I am, no fear, no fear
Today
I saw a rainbow in the rain
It told me I can do anything
If I believe, I believe, I believe in me
I believe, I believe, I believe in me
Ooh, yeah
Ooh
I got the light, inside of me
And I've got no choice, but to let it breathe
As long as there is love, I can make it anywhere I go
If I follow my dreams, I'll end up building a yellow brick road
Like I can, I can, I will, I will
I am, I am, no fear, no fear
Today
I saw a rainbow in the rain
It told me I can do anything
If I believe, I believe, I believe in me
I believe, I believe, I believe in me
I'm living my best life
I am a flower that's blooming, like roses in spring
Living my best life
I am wearing a crown that's only fit for a queen
I'm glorious, victorious
A warrior
Let's ride
Today, (today)
I saw a rainbow in the rain, (in the rain)
It told me I can do anything
If I believe, I believe, I believe in me (I believe)
I believe, I believe, I believe in me (I believe)
When times got hard, I went harder
Ooh, yeah
The best thing I ever did was believe in me
I believe
Today
I saw a rainbow in the rain, in the rain
It told me I can do anything
If I believe, I believe, I believe in me
I believe, I believe, I believe in me
To succeed, you must believe
We the best music
I believe
Another one
A Wrinkle In Time