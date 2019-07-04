Disney

Disney’s Live Action Little Mermaid Remake Casts Halle Bailey In The Role Of Ariel

Can we fast forward to 2020 now?

Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 09:54

The live-action remake of Little Mermaid is well underway, with producers announcing that the lead role of the upcoming adaption will be played by Halle Bailey.

The actor/singer is best known for being one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who made a name for themselves after covering Beyonce songs on YouTube only for the superstar to watch their videos and sign them up to her Parkwood Entertainment group.

Getty

It’s being reported that Halle was always the frontrunner for the role, with director Rob Marshall releasing a statement confirming that she has all the right qualities to play Ariel.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” he said.

Disney

The film is slated to go into production in 2020, with Jacob Tremblay voicing BFF Flounder, Awkwafina voicing seagull Scuttle, and Melissa McCarthy reportedly being in talks to fill the role of Ursula.

As for the music, the production will apparently include the old classics from the 1989 animation alongside new material penned by original composer Alan Menken and ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the role of a lifetime, Halle posted a likeness of herself as the iconic mermaid, adding the caption: “Dream come true.”

Congrats Halle! We’ll now be waiting on tenterhooks to find out who will nab the role of Prince Eric. 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits
Disney’s Live Action Little Mermaid Remake Casts Halle Bailey In The Role Of Ariel
Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Is Even Bigger Than Our Love For Stranger Things
Is Harry Styles Set To Play Elvis Presley In Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Biopic?
MTV Staying Alive Is Teaming Up With MetFilm School To Support Female Filmmakers
Kim Kardashian Is Renaming Her Shapewear Line After Cultural Appropriation Claims
Is This Why Ariana Grande Hasn’t Commented On The Scooter Braun Drama?
The Inside Scoop On Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s Second Wedding Ceremony
Kylie Jenner Called Kim Kardashian And Begged Her To Not “Bully” Jordyn Woods
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Kendall Jenner Disagrees With Justin Bieber’s Cute Message About Hailey Baldwin
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hosted An All-Star Pre-Wedding Dinner of Dreams
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei in Cyprus in June 2019
Sophie Kasaei Played the Ultimate Porn Prank On Charlotte Crosby In Cyprus
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Her Kimono Trademark Controversy
Get To Know Easy Life
Get To Know: Easy Life
Why West Hollywood Is The Best Setting For LA Pride
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez

More From Disney

Disney’s Live Action Little Mermaid Remake Casts Halle Bailey In The Role Of Ariel
Love, Simon Is Becoming A TV Series On Disney+ And Here Are The Details
Glass
James McAvoy
Sarah Paulson & James McAvoy Play GUESS THE THIRST TWEET! | MTV Movies
Kingdom Hearts 3
Kingdom Hearts 3: 5 Things You Need To Know About the Huge New Disney Game
Every New Disney Movie To Get Excited About In 2019
Wreck It Ralph 2
Wreck It Ralph 2
Wreck It Ralph 2: John C Reilly Plays WOULD YOU RATHER & Talks FROZEN 2 Post-Credits Scene | MTV Movies
The Lion King
19 Huge Movies Coming Out In 2019
Artemis Fowl
First Trailer Drops For Disney's Artemis Fowl
The Live Action Dumbo Trailer Is Finally Here And Our Hearts Are Already Broken
Toy Story 4
Meet All The New Characters In The New TOY STORY 4 Trailers
The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
Disney
MTV Movies Screening Room: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, & The Grinch | MTV Movies
The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
Disney
Disney’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms Cast Play NEVER HAVE I EVER: CHRISTMAS EDITION | MTV Movies

Trending Articles

Travel
Tbilisi, Possibly The Coolest City In The World
Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Is Even Bigger Than Our Love For Stranger Things
Disney’s Live Action Little Mermaid Remake Casts Halle Bailey In The Role Of Ariel
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Is This Why Ariana Grande Hasn’t Commented On The Scooter Braun Drama?
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Is Harry Styles Set To Play Elvis Presley In Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Biopic?
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive