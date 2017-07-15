New TOY STORY World Unveiled For Kingdom Hearts 3 With 2018 Release Date

Hotly anticipated Disney sequel Kingdom Hearts 3 will have a TOY STORY world, it has been revealed.

Square Enix

The announcement comes from Disney fan experience D23 in California, where the reveal trailer was shown to screaming fans – along with the first unveiling of the Disney crossover RPG’s release date, which will see it launch in 2018.

It’s the first time Pixar has joined the Kingdom Hearts universe – and with it comes a whole new Toy Story, erm, story.

On the original Toy Story adventure, Pixar story supervisor Jason Katz was on hand at the big reveal to explain, ‘This is a brand new story. It only exists in Kingdom Hearts 3.’

And we can expect it to be Pixar-authentic. Katz said, ‘[Pixar head] John Lasseter’s been involved from the first day. John loves this, John’s so into it,’ he added, ‘this thing is something we’re so proud of.’

Square Enix

The reveal trailer shows Kingdom Hearts hero Sora, Donald and Goofy finding themselves shrunk down to become MEGA ADORABLE toys in Andy’s bedroom, only to meet Woody, Buzz and the gang. With a mix of cutscenes and gameplay that stretch into the street, Andy’s lawn and a toy store, the mega-detailed Toy Story world is going to get any Disney fan HYPED.

Watch it, below..

The Toy Story world joins the Disney worlds we already knew would be in the third Kingdom Hearts game: Tangled and Big Hero Six.

Kingdom Hearts creator and video game legend Tetsuya Nomura announced the world on stage, revealing, ‘I’ve always hoped that Toy Story would be part of the Kingdom Hearts series. It’s like my dream came true. I’m happy and I hope that the fans are also happy.’

Square Enix

From the screams in the room at D23, we’re guessing they are.

Expect more Kingdom Hearts reveals to come in the near future. Nomura signed off with the tease, ‘I’m thinking about the next announcement…’

WE WANT TO PLAY WITH TINY TOY SORA ALREADY.