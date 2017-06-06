Disney

Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017

Despicable Me 3, Wonder Woman, Transformers and more!

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:45

From your new fave superhero in Wonder Woman to Transformers: The Last Knight and a whole new dose of minions in Despicable Me 3, there are some massive blockbusters hitting cinemas this month!

Here’s every new movie to look out for in June 2017…

Warner Bros.
Wonder Woman

Out 1st June

My Life As A Courgette

Out 2nd June

The Mummy

Out 9th June

My Cousin Rachel

Out 9th June

My Name Is Lenny

Out 9th June

Gifted

Out 16th June

Dogwoof
Whitney: Can I Be Me

Out 16th June

Baby Driver

Out 28th June

Okja

Out 28th June

Paramount
Transformers: The Last Knight

Out 22nd June

All Eyez on Me

Out 30th June

Universal
Despicable Me 3

Out 30th June

The House

Out 30th June  

50 Celebs Who Totally Have The Same Face

  • Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly - She might look a bit different as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, but surely Margot Robbie is related to Jaime Pressly somehow?
    1 of 25
  • Dakota Johnson and Gillian Anderson - Why does 'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson look SO much like 'X-Files' legend Gillian Anderson? Could they both have the same alien DNA? The truth is out there…
    Getty / Instagram
    2 of 25
  • Channing Tatum and Wentworth Miller - Chiselled jaw? Shaved head? Muscles on top of muscles? All present and correct. Wentworth Miller has obviously at one point been Channing all over his Tatum.
    3 of 25
  • Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester - True fact: Leighton Meester was originally cast as Minka Kelly’s role in The Roommate, but decided to play the psycho character instead, which wasn’t a problem because they looked so alike.
    4 of 25
  • Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman - The Force is strong with both Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman: it’s no accident Keira was cast as Natalie’s queenly decoy in 'The Phantom Menace'. Daisy Ridley is their unconfirmed third sister.
    5 of 25
  • Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams - Life just isn’t fair. How can there be two people in the world that have Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams’s effortless grace, style and talent? Forget it, they’re the same person.
    6 of 25
  • Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall Green - Why go to all that trouble of Tom Hardy playing both Ronnie and Reggie in gangster biopic 'Legend', when they could have just got Logan Marshall Green in? It’s totally Kray-Kray.
    7 of 25
  • Jackson Rathbone and Johnny Depp - Both have a quirky style, play guitar and have played vampires in the past: does 'Twilight' star Jackson Rathbone remind you of any one? A young Johnny Depp, by any chance? Maybe they actually ARE vampires.
    8 of 25
  • Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain - 'Interstellar’s Jessica Chastain has admitted she’s pretended to be 'urassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard on more than one occasion. Petition to see these two in an update of 'The Parent Trap', pls.
    9 of 25
  • Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer - If you’re trying to tell the difference between Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer, Henry sometimes wears a cape. But AFAWK they both look amazing in tights.
    10 of 25
  • Theo James and James Franco - We’ve already pledged our Allegiance to 'Divergent’s Theo James (those cheekbones, tho), but if he tapped out for James Franco, would anyone really notice?
    11 of 25
  • Selena Gomez and Rachel Bilson - Rachel Bilson probably has the most shared face In Hollywood. As well as Selena Gomez, she looks like Mila Kunis, Leighton Meester and model Atlanta De Cadenet. Are they growing petite brunettes with big eyes in a lab?
    Instagram
    12 of 25
  • Jai Courtney and Macklemore - We had to do a double take when we first saw Jai Courtney pop up in 'The Divergent Series': that’s definitely Macklemore running the Dauntless compound.
    Getty Images
    13 of 25
  • James Franco and James Dean - There’s a reason James Franco was cast to play the iconic James Dean, and it’s not because they share the same first name.
    14 of 25
  • Abigail Breslin and Chloe Grace Moretz - The one on the left is Abigail Breslin. No, actually Abigail’s the one on the right and Chloe Grace Moretz is on the left, no, right... Oh, we don’t know anymore.
    15 of 25
  • Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway - We dreamed a dream that Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway admitted they were sisters.
    16 of 25
  • Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran - Rupert Grint played an obsessive fan in the video for Ed Sheeran’s video for ‘Lego House’, but we think Voldemort has something to do with how similar they look. It’s always Voldemort’s fault.
    17 of 25
  • Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards - Have you ever seen 'Magic Mike’s Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards in the same room together? No, and you won’t either, because they’re basically the same person.
    18 of 25
  • Kim Kardashian and Draco Malfoy - Harry Potter star Tom Felton posted this lookalike pic himself to his Instagram feed, saying “Relax citizens. Passport found!!! Kim K had it” Who knew Kim was a Slytherin?
    19 of 25
  • Sienna Miller and Mollie King - Both Brits, both blonde and both bombshells. But we don’t think Sienna Miller was ever in The Saturdays with Mollie King, was she?
    20 of 25
  • Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson - Haven’t you heard that Amber and Scarlett Johnasson could be the same person? There’s no denying they look uncannily alike.
    21 of 25
  • Jessica Biel and Carly Rae Jepsen - Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But I’m Jessica Biel and you’re Carly Rae Jepsen, could we be sisters maybe?
    22 of 25
  • Liam Hemsworth and Scott Eastwood - Scott Eastwood was asked to audition for the part Liam Hemsworth eventually played in 'The Last Song', where he met and fell in love with Miley Cyrus. Would the same have happened if Scott got the part?
    Instagram @liamhemsworth / @scotteastwood
    23 of 25
  • Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith - There’s only seven years between Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith, but that’s close enough to be twins separated at birth, right? Right?
    24 of 25
  • Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio - So strong is the similarity between these two, that Leo did his best crazy-eyebrows impression of Jack Nicholson on a Japanese TV show. Even their own mothers wouldn’t be able to tell them apart.
    25 of 25

Latest News

Despicable Me 3

Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017

Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home

These Are The First Five Couples On Love Island And Who Was Left Single And Alone

Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd

The Most WTF Moments From The First Episode Of Love island

Ariana Grande And Her Team 'Get Tattoos Of Manchester Bee' To Honour Victims

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Marnie Simpson Reveals Her Mum's Surprising Reaction To Her Geordie Shore Sex Scenes

Minecraft Story Mode

Someone Just Leaked This HUGE Minecraft Announcement

10 Things We Learned At Primavera Sound 2017

Usher Explains His One Love Manchester Absence

Selena Gomez Praises Justin Bieber's 'Really Beautiful' Performance At One Love Manchester Concert

Gregg Sulkin Spotted With Ex Bella Thorne As He Considers Her 'His Soulmate'

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Could Claim This Week’s Number One Spot From Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’

6 Reasons We Need To Look After Our Planet Now More Than Ever

8 Questions You Should Ask Before You Decide Who To Vote For

The Poignant Message On Katy Perry's One Love Manchester Outfit That You Probably Missed

DJ Khaled Releases Drake Collaboration ‘To The Max’ & Unveils New Album Release Date

More From Disney

Despicable Me 3

Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017

Disney World Avatar Land
Travel

7 Reasons Disney World’s Pandora: World of Avatar Is Its Best Land Yet

Life

Five signs you’re in an abusive relationship as told by Tangled

The Lion King
Movies

Two Big Comedy Stars Set To Join Disney's Lion King Remake As Timon And Pumbaa

Movies

The Producer Of Frozen Just Dropped A Bombshell About The Movie's Original Ending

Disney
Movies

There’s A Disney Princess Team-up Movie In The Pipeline

Star Wars
Star Wars

MTV Does Star Wars IRL At Disneyland Paris’s The Season Of The Force

Mulan
Movies

New Mulan Live Action Details: Remake Will Be A “Girly Martial Arts Extravaganza”

Beauty and the Beast
Movies

Beauty And The Beast Merch That Will Make Any Fan Feel 100% More Magical

Beauty and the Beast

Dreamy Beauty And The Beast Merch That Will Make Any Fan Feel Magical

Beauty and the Beast
Movies

Beauty And The Beast Cast Play ‘Would You Rather?’

Beauty and the Beast
Beauty And The Beast

Beauty And The Beast Cast Play ‘Would You Rather?’

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Flashes Her Nipples After Going Braless In Completely Sheer Top

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaves Her Mum In Tears As She Reads Out Beautiful Letter On Live TV

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!

Marnie Simpson And Geordie Shore Newbie Chelsea Barber Still Aren’t Speaking Over Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Shares Her Bed With Sophie Kasaei As She Continues To Move On From Lewis Bloor

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy