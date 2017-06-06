Every Movie To See At The Cinema In June 2017
Despicable Me 3, Wonder Woman, Transformers and more!
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:45
From your new fave superhero in Wonder Woman to Transformers: The Last Knight and a whole new dose of minions in Despicable Me 3, there are some massive blockbusters hitting cinemas this month!
Here’s every new movie to look out for in June 2017…Wonder Woman
Out 1st June
My Life As A Courgette
Out 2nd June
The Mummy
Out 9th June
My Cousin Rachel
Out 9th June
My Name Is Lenny
Out 9th June
Gifted
Out 16th JuneWhitney: Can I Be Me
Out 16th June
Out 28th June
Okja
Out 28th JuneTransformers: The Last Knight
Out 22nd June
All Eyez on Me
Out 30th JuneDespicable Me 3
Out 30th June
The House
Out 30th June
