Skai Jackson Is Using Her Platform To Expose Racist Behaviour Online

Skai Jackson, star of Disney Channels' Jessie, is using her social media platform to expose racism online.

In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the actor is publishing receipts of racist behaviour fans have sent her. She’s urging schools and institutions in particular to take real action over these issues.

Getty

“I would always just get DMs from my fans, because people know I'm an advocate for anti-bullying," she told ET. "So I would always just look at my messages and see a bunch of my fans saying, 'Look at what this person said to me, I don't know how to deal with this.’"

“People go through these struggles every day in life,” she explained, “and for me, it's kinda like my duty with the big platform that I have, to use it for good.”

I expose racist all day, everyday, 24/7 , 10 days a week, and opened all hours🙈 — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

To all the colleges who we contacted about the students they have being racist, please don’t just say you are going to look into it.. we gave you the information, please do the work! — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 6, 2020

Skai is only publishing information that’s already out in the public domain and refuses to share anyone’s address or phone number.

One of her callouts included actor Hartley Sawyer, whose Twitter history revealed past racist, homophobic and sexist comments. He’s since been fired from CW series The Flash. Warner Brothers stated his remarks were “antithetical to our values and polices.”

Hartley Sawyer, you have been exposed... pic.twitter.com/ig5VBXoZmK — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

Hartley has also apologised to fans: “I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now.”

Skai hopes public condemnation of racist messages will result in valuable learning lessons. “Everyone does make mistakes,” she said, “but it's up to you to learn from them and move forward."