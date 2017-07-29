The 'Cars 3' Cast Reveal The Surprising Part Of The Movie That Was Trickiest To Make BEHIND THE SCENES
Plus, what had Owen Wilson LOLing in the voice booth?
Voice of Lightning McQueen, Owen Wilson, director Brian Fee and producer Kevin Reher reveal the secrets behind animating the tiniest details of Cars 3, the surprising part of the film that was trickiest to make… And the moments which had Owen Wilson LOLing in the voice booth!
- ‘Cars 3’ is in cinemas now.
