The 'Cars 3' Cast Reveal The Surprising Part Of The Movie That Was Trickiest To Make BEHIND THE SCENES

Plus, what had Owen Wilson LOLing in the voice booth?

Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 10:43

Voice of Lightning McQueen, Owen Wilson, director Brian Fee and producer Kevin Reher reveal the secrets behind animating the tiniest details of Cars 3, the surprising part of the film that was trickiest to make… And the moments which had Owen Wilson LOLing in the voice booth!

 - ‘Cars 3’ is in cinemas now.

25 Crazy Facts About Your Favourite Pixar Films That CHANGE EVERYTHING

  Barbie in the Toy Story films is voiced by Jodi Benson who also voices iconic Disney Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid!
    1 of 25
    1 of 25
  In Monsters, Inc., when Boo attempts to get Sully to stay and play at the end of the film, she offers him a toy Nemo… which although super cute was actually our first clue about Pixar's next film Finding Nemo, which arrived in cinemas two years later!
    2 of 25
    2 of 25
  The mysterious number 'A113' that appears in all of Pixar's films is a refer-ence to a classroom number at the California Institute of Arts where many of the animators of Pixar and Disney learned about animation in their first year of college.
    3 of 25
    3 of 25
  In Up, 20,622 balloons are shown lifting Carl's house, but in reality it would take between 9-12 million balloons to lift a house the size of Carl's.
    4 of 25
    4 of 25
  Although it is never addressed in the film, Andy knows Carl and Ellie from Up as a postcard from them is hanging on his pin board!
    5 of 25
    5 of 25
  Joss Whedon, who is credited with co-writing the Toy Story script, came up with the idea for neurotic dinosaur Rex who he saw as the "voice and sensi-bility" of the characters.
    6 of 25
    6 of 25
  In his original overhaul of the script, Joss also wanted Barbie to rescue Buzz and Woody but Mattel weren't confident that Toy Story would be a suc-cess so didn't allow the character to join the gang on screen until Toy Story 2.
    7 of 25
    7 of 25
  Reese Witherspoon was originally cast to voice Merida in 2012's Brave, but was replaced by Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald when scheduling conflicts prevented her from voicing the redheaded Princess.
    8 of 25
    8 of 25
  Brave features four actors from the Harry Potter series: Kelly Macdonald played Helena Ravenclaw, Robbie Coltrane (Lord Dingwall) played Hagrid, Emma Thompson (Queen Elinor) played Professor Trelawney, and Julie Wa-ters (The Witch) played Molly Weasley!
    9 of 25
    9 of 25
  The Pizza Planet Truck has appeared in every single Pixar film except The Incredibles, although it does appear in The Incredibles video game.
    10 of 25
    10 of 25
  According to the internet, A Bug's Life is loosely based on Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai, with many of the animation's scenes mirroring the epic Japanese classic.
    11 of 25
    11 of 25
  Toy Story 3 villain Lotso has also appeared in three other Pixar films; Toy Story, Up, and Cars 2.
    12 of 25
    12 of 25
  Cars is Pixar's most profitable film yet, generating over $10 billion in mer-chandise sales alone!
    13 of 25
    13 of 25
  In 1995, it took between 4-13 hours to render EACH FRAME of Toy Story, as it was the first fully computer generated film at the time.
    14 of 25
    14 of 25
  With over 1500 individually sculpted, curly red strands that generated about 111,700 total hairs on her bonnie wee head, Merida was just as much work for the Pixar animation team
    15 of 25
    15 of 25
  Merida is also the first ever Disney Princess to not have an American accent!
    16 of 25
    16 of 25
  The villain in Up is named Charles Muntz after the man who stole Walt Disney's production rights in 1928, Charles Mintz. Google him!
    17 of 25
    17 of 25
  Legendary sound designer Ben Burtt is the man behind the distinctive voices of "both" Wall-E and popular Star Wars droid R2D2! He has also created sounds for cinematic classics E.T. and Indiana Jones, as well as the new Star Trek movies.
    18 of 25
    18 of 25
  Understandably, the popularity of Finding Nemo made demand for clownfish as pets skyrocket, but due to the excessive capture and sale of 'Nemo's their numbers as a species dramatically declined! Not cool kids.
    19 of 25
    19 of 25
  Depending on which country you watch Inside Out in, Riley refuses to eat different types of vegetables so that it makes more sense to that country. So, whilst she refuses broccoli in our version, in Japan she refuses to eat green bell peppers!
    20 of 25
    20 of 25
  The man who helped design Eve in WALL-E also designed the iPod! Eve? Apple? We think working with Apple's Chief Design Officer was more than a biblical coincidence…
    21 of 25
    21 of 25
  Pixar actually created a fully functioning admissions site as part of the promotion for Monsters University… And it's awesome! See for yourself at this link - http://monstersuniversity.com/edu/
    22 of 25
    22 of 25
  Bill Murray was considered for the roles of Buzz Lightyear AND Sully in Monsters, Inc., and whilst he was offered the latter he never bothered to re-turn Pixar Creative Chief Officer John Lasseter's phone call
    23 of 25
    23 of 25
  Toy Story 2 almost never happened after someone accidentally deleted all of the film's files! Thankfully, a member of the Pixar team kept a back-up copy of the film to work on at home after having a baby.
    24 of 25
    24 of 25
  Dory is the most-liked Pixar character on Facebook, with over 25 million likes. Nemo, for comparison, has an equally mind-blowing 22 million likes.
    25 of 25
    25 of 25

