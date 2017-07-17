Tim Burton's Live Action Dumbo Remake Confirms Amazing A-List Cast
Disney's remake of Dumbo is shaping up to look spectacular.
While Disney's D23 fan event just revealed Star Wars and The Avengers updates, Disney also revealed some tasty info about Tim Burton's live-action Dumbo remake, which looks to have assembled a pretty amazing cast list. And a flying elephant, obvs…
In terms of star power, confirming Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton in one go is pretty impressive stuff! plus, we also got a brand new synopsis which should give you some idea of what to expect from the new story.
Farrell will be playing a former circus star, who returns from war a shell of his old self. Drifting back to his old circus, he's soon convinced by his former boss (DeVito) to look after a newborn elephant with oversized ears, who Farrell's children soon discover can fly! However, a flying elephant is big news, and it isn't long before Keaton and Green's entrepreneurial double-act sweep in with promises to make Dumbo a star…
Sounds like a super fun riff on the classic story, and assuming the animation / live action is as impressive as in Disney's recent run of remakes, we should be in for a treat. Dumbo will swoop into screens on March 29 2019.