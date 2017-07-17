Disney

Tim Burton's Live Action Dumbo Remake Confirms Amazing A-List Cast

Disney's remake of Dumbo is shaping up to look spectacular.

Monday, July 17, 2017 - 14:54

While Disney's D23 fan event just revealed Star Wars and The Avengers updates, Disney also revealed some tasty info about Tim Burton's live-action Dumbo remake, which looks to have assembled a pretty amazing cast list. And a flying elephant, obvs…

Disney

In terms of star power, confirming Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton in one go is pretty impressive stuff! plus, we also got a brand new synopsis which should give you some idea of what to expect from the new story.

Farrell will be playing a former circus star, who returns from war a shell of his old self. Drifting back to his old circus, he's soon convinced by his former boss (DeVito) to look after a newborn elephant with oversized ears, who Farrell's children soon discover can fly! However, a flying elephant is big news, and it isn't long before Keaton and Green's entrepreneurial double-act sweep in with promises to make Dumbo a star…

Sounds like a super fun riff on the classic story, and assuming the animation / live action is as impressive as in Disney's recent run of remakes, we should be in for a treat. Dumbo will swoop into screens on March 29 2019.

Latest News

The Vamps Are Outselling Ed Sheeran 2:1 In The Albums Chart

35 Hottest YA Beach Reads For Summer 2017

Beyoncé Now Has the Two Most Liked Photos on Instagram

This Teenager's Summer Wishlist Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

Zoella Launches New Beauty Range With Super Cute Brighton Launch

Tim Burton's Live Action Dumbo Remake Confirms Amazing A-List Cast

Piers Morgan Tried To Embarrass Love Island's Jonny And Things Got Weird

Bebe Rexha, Tinie Tempah, Steve Aoki & More Wow Crowds At MTV Presents Varna Beach In Bulgaria

Harry Styles confesses his love for chelsea boots.

Harry Styles Officially Prefers Chelsea Boots To Victoria’s Secret Models

Demena? Selemi? We Celebrate Demi and Selena's 15 Year Long Friendship

These Reactions To The First Female Doctor Of 'Doctor Who' Are Brilliant

Love Island's Camilla Confirms She *Did* Have Sex With Jamie In The Villa

Game Of Thrones Recap: 10 Things That Made Our Heads Explode In 'Dragonstone'

15 Ways To Do Summer Like A Celeb

Jade Thirlwall has missed out on the role of Jasmine in the remake of Aladdin.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Is ‘Over It’ After Missing Out On Role As Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

Ed Sheeran Bagged Himself A Starring Role In Game Of Thrones And Opinions Are Seriously Divided

Kendall Jenner is unhappy that Caitlyn Jenner has been negative about their family

When Kendall Jenner Gets Jet Lag She Posts Risqué Underboob Selfies

15 Pieces Of Reality Star Approved Swimwear You Can Buy IRL

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

More From Disney

Tim Burton's Live Action Dumbo Remake Confirms Amazing A-List Cast

Disney Parks&#039; New Attractions
Travel

Every Amazing New Disney Ride, Hotel & Resort Announced At D23 2017

Thor
Movies

Here’s How Thor Meets The Guardians Of The Galaxy In FIRST Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!

Kingdom Hearts 3

New TOY STORY World Unveiled For Kingdom Hearts 3 With 2018 Release Date

Aladdin
Movies

Here's Who Will Play Aladdin In Disney's Live Action Remake

MTV News

D23 Expo Surprises Fans With Squad Of Disney Princesses Uniting On Stage | MTV News

Spider-Man Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Movies Hitting Cinemas In July 2017

Beauty and the Beast

A Live Concert Version of 'Beauty and the Beast' Is Coming to the Royal Albert Hall and We Cannot Wait

The Lodge
The Lodge

The Lodge Cast Play The Whisper Challenge!

The Lodge
The Lodge

Disney’s The Lodge Season 2: Cast’s Funniest Moments Revealed!

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Vicky Pattison announces engagement to boyfriend John Noble.
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Engaged To Boyfriend John Noble: "I Was Convinced He Was About To Break Up With Me!"

Ex on the Beach star Che McSorley
Celebrity

Ex On The Beach Star Che Mcsorley Says She Is Constantly Hassled For Threesomes With Her Twin

Celebrity

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Lost Their Shiz In Public

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

This Is How Marnie Simpson Feels About Aaron Chalmers Being In A Relationship

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rumoured To Be ‘Secretly Dating’ This Professional Football Player