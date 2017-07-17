Tim Burton's Live Action Dumbo Remake Confirms Amazing A-List Cast

While Disney's D23 fan event just revealed Star Wars and The Avengers updates, Disney also revealed some tasty info about Tim Burton's live-action Dumbo remake, which looks to have assembled a pretty amazing cast list. And a flying elephant, obvs…

In terms of star power, confirming Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton in one go is pretty impressive stuff! plus, we also got a brand new synopsis which should give you some idea of what to expect from the new story.

Farrell will be playing a former circus star, who returns from war a shell of his old self. Drifting back to his old circus, he's soon convinced by his former boss (DeVito) to look after a newborn elephant with oversized ears, who Farrell's children soon discover can fly! However, a flying elephant is big news, and it isn't long before Keaton and Green's entrepreneurial double-act sweep in with promises to make Dumbo a star…

Sounds like a super fun riff on the classic story, and assuming the animation / live action is as impressive as in Disney's recent run of remakes, we should be in for a treat. Dumbo will swoop into screens on March 29 2019.