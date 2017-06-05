DJ Khaled Releases Drake Collaboration ‘To The Max’ & Unveils New Album Release Date

DJ Khaled unveiled his collaboration with Drake, ‘To the Max’, alongside even more joyous, wholesome artwork.

The second collaboration between DJ Khaled and Drake, following last year’s ‘For Free’, ‘To the Max’ has been teased repeatedly on Khaled’s Snapchat, with the producer often seen shouting “did the Drake vocals COME IN YETTTT?” to his baby, Asahd. Listen to the light, summery new track which, lyrically, sees the pair explore their huge success, below:

Speaking of Asahd, Drake thanked the baby on Instagram for “not only executive producing” the new track, “but also using his tiny fingers to program graphics for this extra cool IG promo video”. Amazing.

Asahd not only graces the single artwork for ‘To the Max’, but he’s also the cover star on the sleeve for Grateful, DJ Khaled’s tenth studio album, which sees the seven-month-old producer lounging in a hot tub.

Grateful is out June 23, and will also feature ‘I’m The One’, DJ Khaled’s most successful single to date. The track, which featured Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, went straight to Number One in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand.

