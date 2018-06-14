DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!

ANOTHER ONE. ...With Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Future.

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 11:03

Hip-hop, pop, powerhouse producer and all-round icon DJ Khaled is continuing his omnipresent reign. After having released a string of incredibly successful tracks and collaborations, it looks like DJ Khaled is BACK and we might be getting more from him this summer.

IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN DJ KHALED AND CARDI B IN JLO'S RIDICULOUSLY LUX VIDEO FOR DINERO - CHECK IT OUT NOW: 

View the lyrics
Me and Benjamín Franco stay at the banco
Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go
If you ain't getting no pesos, ¿qué estás haciendo? (J-Lo)
Stack it up like legos, quiero dinero (another one)

Me and my man, we stack it up to the ceiling (more money)
Cállate la boca, let me finish (more money)
Every day I'm alive I make a killing (let's get it)
Yeah, I swear I'ma get it

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow
Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow
Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos

Soy la Princesa, San Juan, Puerto Rico
They say money talk, but my talking bilingual
I should be cuffed 'cause I don't do singles
In love with the money so don't need to mingle (let's ride)

Just back it up, hot talk yeah back it up
Holla at that if you actin' up
You ain't got that you can't sit with us, yeah
Designer frames make you double take
Ben and Andy on a double date
Grant just hit me said he on the way

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow
Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos (Cardi B)

(Look)
They gon' do what I say so, Cardi B and J. Lo
Talk behind my back, but never up in my face, though
I just want my money, chips, guac, and queso
Y'all can kiss my ass, dame un beso
Dominicana, drippin' in designer
I got the juice, no Tropicana
I got the box that got the most flavor
Big fat cat like in the bodegas
Still making money moves (yeah)
Tell me what you think (yeah)
Merenge to the money (woo)
Bachata to the bank (oww)
I slice it up, I'm like sofrito
I need my money, yo necesito
I told y'all, I'm trap Selena
I'll backhand a bitch like Serena
We need the guap, run up in your spot
Put it in your head like give me what you got
Two bad bitches that came from the Bronx
Cardi from the pole and Jenny from the block (block)

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow
Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero (Dinero, di-, Dinero)
I just want the dinero, di- (Dinero)
I just want the dinero, dinero
I just want the dinero, dinero
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow
Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos

Me and Benjamín Franco stay at the banco
Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go
If you ain't getting no pesos, ¿qué estás haciendo?
Stack it up like legos, quiero dinero
Writer(s): JERMAINE DENNY, KHALED KHALED, LUIS KALAFF, MOHOMBI NZASI MOUPONDO, TOMMY BROWN, BELCALIS ALMANZAR, YESIA GONZALEZ, ALEXANDER XAVIER PRADO, DANIELLE LEIGH CURIEL, CHARLES ANDERSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Now, it looks like DJ Khaled is back in full form. Not that.. he ever really left. Today he confimed via Instagram that his next album Father of Asahd is officially in the works! 

In the studio alert 🚨 FATHER OF ASAHD ALBUM IN THE WORKS ! @bigsean said khaled you have ANOTHER ONE’S notice the S on the one .. of course I agreed ! @wethebestmusic 🙏🏽


We've become well accustomed to hearing "DJ KHAAAALED" in a good percentage of chart No.1s these days, and we have no doubts that this album to continue that same legacy. 

Last month, the icon himself released the first single coming from the new record 'Top Off' which features Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Future. Only DJ Khaled could conjure such a collab. Wow. 

Credit: Getty Images

This new release comes after his incredibly successful and bop-filled previous album Grateful which featured pretty much everyone ever. Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Migos, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys - honestly it'll take me all day to list everyone. It's safe to say we're HYPED for Father Of Asahd. 

Honestly we're overflowing with new music recently it's hard to stay on top of it all. Don't worry though - cause you can check our hot takes on all last weeks new releases in the our New Music Round-Up right HERE.

Latest News

Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Duke Dumont
Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

More From DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Jennifer Lopez Ft. DJ Khaled &amp; Cardi B - Dinero - Music Video
Jennifer Lopez
Dinero (Ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B)
Jennifer Lopez performs Tidal X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center on October 17, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York
Jennifer Lopez Confirms Cardi B Collab Is Coming Soon
Holly Hagan Weighs In On DJ Khaled Admitting He Never Performs Oral Sex
DJ Khaled - I Believe (from Disney’s A WRINKLE IN TIME) ft. Demi Lovato
DJ Khaled
I Believe (Ft. Demi Lovato) (From Disney's A Wrinkle In Time)
DJ Khaled &amp; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Macy&#039;s 4th of July Firework Show at Hunter&#039;s Point South Park on June 30, 2017 in New York City
Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and DJ Khaled Team Up For 'Quiero Dinero'
VMAs
2017 MTV VMA Video Of The Year Nominees
Music
DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller and The Vamps Rule This Week's Charts
DJ Khaled
On Everything (Ft. Travis Scott, Rick Ross & Big Sean) [Explicit]
DJ Khaled
It's Secured (Ft. Nas & Travis Scott) [Explicit]
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' Is Still No.1! | Official UK Urban Recap (30th June 2017)

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme