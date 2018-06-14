DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!

Hip-hop, pop, powerhouse producer and all-round icon DJ Khaled is continuing his omnipresent reign. After having released a string of incredibly successful tracks and collaborations, it looks like DJ Khaled is BACK and we might be getting more from him this summer.

View the lyrics Me and Benjamín Franco stay at the banco

Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go

If you ain't getting no pesos, ¿qué estás haciendo? (J-Lo)

Stack it up like legos, quiero dinero (another one)



Me and my man, we stack it up to the ceiling (more money)

Cállate la boca, let me finish (more money)

Every day I'm alive I make a killing (let's get it)

Yeah, I swear I'ma get it



Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos



Soy la Princesa, San Juan, Puerto Rico

They say money talk, but my talking bilingual

I should be cuffed 'cause I don't do singles

In love with the money so don't need to mingle (let's ride)



Just back it up, hot talk yeah back it up

Holla at that if you actin' up

You ain't got that you can't sit with us, yeah

Designer frames make you double take

Ben and Andy on a double date

Grant just hit me said he on the way



Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos (Cardi B)



(Look)

They gon' do what I say so, Cardi B and J. Lo

Talk behind my back, but never up in my face, though

I just want my money, chips, guac, and queso

Y'all can kiss my ass, dame un beso

Dominicana, drippin' in designer

I got the juice, no Tropicana

I got the box that got the most flavor

Big fat cat like in the bodegas

Still making money moves (yeah)

Tell me what you think (yeah)

Merenge to the money (woo)

Bachata to the bank (oww)

I slice it up, I'm like sofrito

I need my money, yo necesito

I told y'all, I'm trap Selena

I'll backhand a bitch like Serena

We need the guap, run up in your spot

Put it in your head like give me what you got

Two bad bitches that came from the Bronx

Cardi from the pole and Jenny from the block (block)



Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero (Dinero, di-, Dinero)

I just want the dinero, di- (Dinero)

I just want the dinero, dinero

I just want the dinero, dinero

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa, sí, cincuenta, sí, doscientos



Me and Benjamín Franco stay at the banco

Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go

If you ain't getting no pesos, ¿qué estás haciendo?

Stack it up like legos, quiero dinero Writer(s): JERMAINE DENNY, KHALED KHALED, LUIS KALAFF, MOHOMBI NZASI MOUPONDO, TOMMY BROWN, BELCALIS ALMANZAR, YESIA GONZALEZ, ALEXANDER XAVIER PRADO, DANIELLE LEIGH CURIEL, CHARLES ANDERSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Now, it looks like DJ Khaled is back in full form. Not that.. he ever really left. Today he confimed via Instagram that his next album Father of Asahd is officially in the works!





We've become well accustomed to hearing "DJ KHAAAALED" in a good percentage of chart No.1s these days, and we have no doubts that this album to continue that same legacy.

Last month, the icon himself released the first single coming from the new record 'Top Off' which features Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Future. Only DJ Khaled could conjure such a collab. Wow.

Credit: Getty Images

This new release comes after his incredibly successful and bop-filled previous album Grateful which featured pretty much everyone ever. Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Migos, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys - honestly it'll take me all day to list everyone. It's safe to say we're HYPED for Father Of Asahd.

