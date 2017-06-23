New Music Round-Up: Artists for Grenfell, DJ Khaled, HAIM and more

Singles

Artists for Grenfell - ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

The big single this week and one of the biggest singles of the decade. The all-star cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic came out on Wednesday and it has already broken chart records. Opening with a moving verse from Stormzy, it is a tribute to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. Proceeds made from the charity single will go to the London Community Foundation.

Fallout Boy – ‘Champion’

The pop punk rock band are back with another banger to get us excited about 'M A N I A'.

Wizkid – Naughty Ride (Ft. Major Lazer)

Wizkid gives us another teaser from ‘Sounds From the Other Side’ with this chilled Major Lazer produced hit.

Fuse ODG - ‘Window Seat’

A summer bop from one of the UK’s finest afrobeats stars.

Grace VanderWaal - ‘Moonlight’

She won America’s Got Talent in 2016 with songwriting wise beyond her years. ‘Moonlight’ continues this trend and, with its pop sensibilities and earworm chorus, it has every chance of becoming her first worlwide hit. We've got our fingers crossed.

Geri Halliwell - ‘Angels in Chains’

A touching tribute to George Michael from one of his closest friends.

HAIM - ‘Little of Your Love’

HAIM are lowkey one of our favourite bands and this toe-tapping country inspired number is getting us super excited for their new album: ‘Something to Tell You’. Harmonies for days with gorgeous production that builds - give us more.

Wyclef Jean - ‘What Happened to Love (Ft. Lunch Money Lewis & The Knocks)

Wyclef goes pop with this summer jam. Catch us by the pool with this on full volume.

Cedric Gervais - ‘Somebody New (feat. Liza Owen)’

Cedric Gervais knows his way around a hit and this laid-back tune about moving on could be Liza Owen’s breakthrough hit.

Kodaline - ‘Brother’

Kodaline add another personal anthem to their discography.

RAT BOY - 'LAIDBACK'

There’s something very charming about these boys and we cannot get enough of them.

Albums

DJ Khaled - Grateful

Yes. DJ Khaled’s all-star album is finally here. Grateful sees Khaled up his hit list. It features ‘Shining (Ft. Beyoncé & JAY Z), the ultimate laid-back bop, ‘I’m the One (Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), poolside perfection, and ‘Wild Thoughts (Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller), the song of the summer. The album also comes with new collaborations starring Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Calvin Harris and more. Something tells us that we’ll be playing this album all summer long.

Imagine Dragons - Evolve

The popular rockers look set to build on their ever expanding fan base with their third studio album. Evolve features hit singles ‘Believer’ and ‘Thunder’ and sees them collaborate with pop heavyweights Justin Tranter and Mattman & Robin.

Quavo - ATL

As if one hit album as part of Migos wasn’t enough this year, Quavo’s only gone and released one of his own too. ‘ATL’ sees the Atlanta rapper show of his lyrical flow alongside Remy Ma, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign and of course Migos.

