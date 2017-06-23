DJ Khaled

New Music Round-Up: Artists for Grenfell, DJ Khaled, HAIM and more

Listen to this week's best new music from Fuse ODG, Quavo, Imagine Dragons and more...

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 11:05

Singles

Artists for Grenfell - ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

The big single this week and one of the biggest singles of the decade. The all-star cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic came out on Wednesday and it has already broken chart records. Opening with a moving verse from Stormzy, it is a tribute to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. Proceeds made from the charity single will go to the London Community Foundation.

Fallout Boy – ‘Champion’

The pop punk rock band are back with another banger to get us excited about 'M A  N   I    A'.

Wizkid – Naughty Ride (Ft. Major Lazer)

Wizkid gives us another teaser from ‘Sounds From the Other Side’ with this chilled Major Lazer produced hit.

Fuse ODG - ‘Window Seat’

A summer bop from one of the UK’s finest afrobeats stars.

Grace VanderWaal - ‘Moonlight’ 

She won America’s Got Talent in 2016 with songwriting wise beyond her years. ‘Moonlight’ continues this trend and, with its pop sensibilities and earworm chorus, it has every chance of becoming her first worlwide hit. We've got our fingers crossed.

Geri Halliwell - ‘Angels in Chains’

A touching tribute to George Michael from one of his closest friends.

HAIM - ‘Little of Your Love’

HAIM are lowkey one of our favourite bands and this toe-tapping country inspired number is getting us super excited for their new album: ‘Something to Tell You’. Harmonies for days with gorgeous production that builds - give us more.

Wyclef Jean - ‘What Happened to Love (Ft. Lunch Money Lewis & The Knocks)

Wyclef goes pop with this summer jam. Catch us by the pool with this on full volume.

Cedric Gervais - ‘Somebody New (feat. Liza Owen)’

Cedric Gervais knows his way around a hit and this laid-back tune about moving on could be Liza Owen’s breakthrough hit.

Kodaline - ‘Brother’

Kodaline add another personal anthem to their discography.

RAT BOY - 'LAIDBACK'

There’s something very charming about these boys and we cannot get enough of them.

Albums

DJ KhaledGrateful

Yes. DJ Khaled’s all-star album is finally here. Grateful sees Khaled up his hit list. It features ‘Shining (Ft. Beyoncé & JAY Z), the ultimate laid-back bop, ‘I’m the One (Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), poolside perfection, and ‘Wild Thoughts (Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller), the song of the summer. The album also comes with new collaborations starring Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Calvin Harris and more. Something tells us that we’ll be playing this album all summer long.

Imagine Dragons - Evolve

The popular rockers look set to build on their ever expanding fan base with their third studio album. Evolve features hit singles ‘Believer’ and ‘Thunder’ and sees them collaborate with pop heavyweights Justin Tranter and Mattman & Robin.

Quavo - ATL

As if one hit album as part of Migos wasn’t enough this year, Quavo’s only gone and released one of his own too. ‘ATL’ sees the Atlanta rapper show of his lyrical flow alongside Remy Ma, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ty Dolla $ign and of course Migos.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com

WATCH OUR LATEST NEWS VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Sassi Simmonds shares advice for other young mums

Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

Is Ed Sheeran Acting As A Music Mentor For Cruz Beckham's Pop Career?

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Love Island's Jess And Mike Have Already Slept Together Twice Since Leaving The Villa

New Music Round-Up: Artists for Grenfell, DJ Khaled, HAIM and more

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

This Is The Music Festival You Are Most Likely To Get It On At

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Marnie Simpson Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Kayleigh Morris's Exit From Big Brother

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #2

The Many Stages of a Quarter-Life Crisis

Riverdale Season 2 Has Started Filming And Here's What We Know So Far

The Fault In Our Stars Author John Green Announces First New Book In 6 Years

You Need To Check Out This Artist Creating Amazing Sculptures Using Her Natural Hair

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler reveals fans will see a change in her relationship with Ste this series

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals We'll See A 'Big Change' In Her Relationship With Ste Rankine In Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

More From DJ Khaled

New Music Round-Up: Artists for Grenfell, DJ Khaled, HAIM and more

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna &amp; Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts - Music Video
DJ Khaled

Wild Thoughts (Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller) [Explicit]

Rihanna Meets DJ Khaled's Son Asahd And It's Too Cute for Words

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m The One’ Is STILL No.1 | Official UK Urban Chart Recap (9th June 2017)

Music

DJ Khaled Releases Drake Collaboration ‘To The Max’ & Unveils New Album Release Date

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Reigns Supreme For Another Week At No.1 | Official UK Urban Chart Recap (2nd June 2017)

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Makes It Another Week As The UK Urban Chart No.1 | Official UK Urban Chart Recap (26th May 2017)

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Stays No.1 On The UK Urban Chart! | Official UK Urban Chart Recap (19th May 2017)

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Spends A 2nd Week At No.1 With 'I'm The One' | Official UK Urban Chart Recap (12th May 2017)

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Lands His First UK No.1! | Official UK Singles Chart Recap (5th May 2017)

Music

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber & Friends Land Straight In At No.1 On The Official UK Singles Chart!

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She Leaked Vicky Pattison's Show Earnings

Chloe Ferry Confirms Those 'Cartoon-Like' Sex Sessions With Marnie Simpson

Jennifer Metcalfe Gives Birth To Her First Child With Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman reveals how daughter Marliya has changed her relationship with Manley

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Explains How Having Daughter Marliya Has Affected Her Relationship With Manley Geddes - EXCLUSIVE

Chloe Ferry Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans To Help With The After Effects Of Weight Loss

Chloe Ferry gets annoyed after Marty McKenna confesses to kissing Fatima Rull

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Gets Aggy After Marty McKenna Confesses To Kissing Fatima Rull

12 Times The Geordie Shore Gang Were SUPER Open About Their Sex Lives