Cards Against Humanity Purchase Land Along The Mexican Border To Stop Trump Building A Wall

This is all part of the company's six-part promotion to 'help save America.'

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 14:40

Cards Against Humanity have come forward with a six-part promotion to help save America from "injustice, lies, and racism" and the first step on their agenda is to stop Donald Trump from building his wall.

The company have taken an imaginative stance against the President's plan to design a construction along the Mexican border, and have gone to the lengths of purchasing land in the area to throw his policy into legal chaos. 

On their website, the firm said: “Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing.

"So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built."

The sold-out promotion required customers to send in $15 and be blessed with six gifts throughout December. The first present is an illustrated map of the land in question, a certificate of the company's promise to fight the construction of the wall, and a bunch of unspecified surprises. 

This isn't the first time Cards Against Humanity have launched an incredible holiday prank. Back in 2016, the company marked Black Friday by spending $100,000 on digging a massive, useless hole. The year before, the firm sold 'nothing' for $5 and raked in a casual $70,000. 

As for why the company have abandoned their promise to leave their hilarious promotions in the past, the site offers the concise explanation: "We’re liars, just like the president."

 

 

 

 

 

 

