Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day At Work

Twitter have announced that one of their employees was behind Donald Trump's Twitter profile vanishing for a solid eleven minutes on the evening of November 2nd.

The President has never been to leave his profile in the hands of a trusted social-media team, and it's fair to say that his uploads have often been controversial and unpredictable.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Even so, social-media users were left scratching their heads when a "sorry that page does not exist" message popped up on the @RealDonaldTrump profile at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Initially, Twitter responded by announcing the account had been "deactivated due to human error" before releasing a follow-up statement to reveal what actually went down in those eleven minutes.

Getty Images

According to the company, Trump's account was disabled "by a Twitter customer-support employee who did this on the employee's last day" with an "investigation" having been opened into the incident.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

While a bunch of people saw the funny side of the situation and proclaimed the mystery social-media worker a "folk hero," others pointed out that the situation could have been potentially damaging.

It is shocking that some random Twitter employee could shut down the president's account. What if they instead had tweeted fake messages? — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 3, 2017

Seriously, what if this person had tweeted about a fictional nuclear strike on North Korea? https://t.co/TcvpXqXk42 — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 3, 2017

I'm surprised that people think it is a good thing that a single employee can kick you off the Internet, but I guess I shouldn't be. — Jennifer Granick (@granick) November 3, 2017

It wasn't long before Trump's account was restored to full activity, with the President saying "a rogue employee" was behind his suspension. "I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact," he responded.

Since the incident was resolved, Trump has already tweeted about Hilary Clinton, a tax cut roll out, campaign finance laws, James Comey's leadership, the FBI, and an upcoming interview with Fox News.