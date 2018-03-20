Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever

This new Dragon Ball mobile game is going to take over your life. Here are all the details.

Rebecca May
Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Listen up Dragon Ball fans! 

Dragon Ball Legends, a brand new Dragon Ball game for your phone, has been revealed and it looks like it’s going to make our Super Saiyan dreams a reality.

The fighting game for smartphones will use top of the range tech to bring 3D battles, much like this year’s Dragon Ball Fighter Z game for consoles, to your phone.

Dragon Ball Legends will hit smartphones this year / Fuji TV

The game is unique in that it will put you in player v player battles across the globe, while promising a seamless internet connection by using the super swish Google Cloud Platform - which basically means that you’ll be able to play anyone, anywhere on the planet in real time, instantly.

The nifty Google Cloud Platform means you can face other fighters across the world without worrying about lag or internet connection, says Bandai Namco. 

The innovative new fighting game will have you play against other players across the world in one-on-one battles, but you can have up to three of your fave Dragon Ball characters on your team.

Revealing the new mobile game at massive annual games show Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Bandai Namco revealed that it will feature iconic characters such as Goku, Piccolo, Frieza and Nappa, with more to be announced soon.

Speaking at GDC, Bandai Namco promised ‘Heavy action with simple controls’ which means you can play any other players ‘without worrying about having your butt handed to you’. Which always happens to us on Dragon Ball X Fighter Z, tbh.

The fighting action works by having four cards at the bottom of your screen which represent your different attacks. Tapping them in specific orders will make combos and lead to cut scenes for big attacks. 

The game will be out on iOS and Android phones this year. And we CAN'T WAIT.

