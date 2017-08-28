Drake And Josh Resolve Their Beef Once And For All At The 2017 VMAs

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might not have had that public reconciliation that we were all hoping for at the VMAs but at the very least Josh Peck and Drake Bell have ended their heartbreaking and sort of confusing feud.

For anyone who has been living under a rock for the past few months, the former Nickelodeon co-stars had a very public spat after Josh neglected to invite Drake to his wedding to Paige O’Brien back in June. At the time, Drake wrote: "Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from."

The pals have now well and truly buried the hatchet after both Drake and Josh uploaded an image of an emotional backstage hug alongside the caption: "Hug me..." in reference to their genuinely iconic catchphrase.

In an interview with ET, Drake recently revealed that he regrets how he responded to Josh's wedding snub. "We've been together 18 years, Josh and me, me and Josh," he explained.

"We've been so close... I'd been talking to him, and he's been telling me about the engagement. And then I saw on social media, the wedding, and I didn't hear about it.

"It was just like, "You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?" And then you're like, "You know what!? Fine!" and then I'm like, "Wait, I probably shouldn't have done that."'

Revealing that the pair of them go through ups and downs in their friendship, Drake put their spat down to "sibling rivalry" and reveals he didn't anticipate the entire world to weigh in on poor Josh.

"I couldn't believe it! I mean, what a slow news day! I was like, "Trump, can't you tweet something?! Please! Like, just do something to get the attention off of this!"' he joked.

"I was really surprised, and what I was more surprised at [was] how the fans went after Josh. That bummed me out, because I was reading the comments and thinking, "Wait a minute, I can say it but you can't!'

"I was wanting to defend Josh, be like, "Whoa, easy guys, easy. This is between us."

We're just glad to hear that this one ended with the kind of reconciliation the writers of Drake & Josh would be proud of. Anyone else convinced Megan was secretly behind the falling out *and* the eventual reunion? We wouldn't put it past her.