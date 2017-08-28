Drake Bell

Drake And Josh Resolve Their Beef Once And For All At The 2017 VMAs

Those boobs have patched things up.

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 12:41

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might not have had that public reconciliation that we were all hoping for at the VMAs but at the very least Josh Peck and Drake Bell have ended their heartbreaking and sort of confusing feud.

For anyone who has been living under a rock for the past few months, the former Nickelodeon co-stars had a very public spat after Josh neglected to invite Drake to his wedding to Paige O’Brien back in June. At the time, Drake wrote: "Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from."

Let's all get checking out an overview of what went down at the MTV VMAs...

The pals have now well and truly buried the hatchet after both Drake and Josh uploaded an image of an emotional backstage hug alongside the caption: "Hug me..." in reference to their genuinely iconic catchphrase. 

Hug me...

Hug me...

A post shared by Drake Bell (@drakebell) on

In an interview with ET, Drake recently revealed that he regrets how he responded to Josh's wedding snub. "We've been together 18 years, Josh and me, me and Josh," he explained.

"We've been so close... I'd been talking to him, and he's been telling me about the engagement. And then I saw on social media, the wedding, and I didn't hear about it.

"It was just like, "You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?" And then you're like, "You know what!? Fine!" and then I'm like, "Wait, I probably shouldn't have done that."'

Revealing that the pair of them go through ups and downs in their friendship, Drake put their spat down to "sibling rivalry" and reveals he didn't anticipate the entire world to weigh in on poor Josh.

"I couldn't believe it! I mean, what a slow news day! I was like, "Trump, can't you tweet something?! Please! Like, just do something to get the attention off of this!"' he joked. 

"I was really surprised, and what I was more surprised at [was] how the fans went after Josh. That bummed me out, because I was reading the comments and thinking, "Wait a minute, I can say it but you can't!'

Getty

"I was wanting to defend Josh, be like, "Whoa, easy guys, easy. This is between us."

We're just glad to hear that this one ended with the kind of reconciliation the writers of Drake & Josh would be proud of. Anyone else convinced Megan was secretly behind the falling out *and* the eventual reunion? We wouldn't put it past her.

 

 

Latest News

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Zayn Malik Teases New Music Video And We Cannot Cope

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Real Reason She's Cancelled All Her Gym Memberships

A Breakdown of Taylor Swift's Genius 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Chris Clark Reveals He Was Sent Death Threats After Breaking Up With Jesy Nelson

Caitlyn Jenner Admits That Her Relationship With The Kardashians Is 'Strained’

Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara's 2017 MTV VMAs Performance Will Bring You To Tears

Drake And Josh Resolve Their Beef Once And For All At The 2017 VMAs

Cardi B Hyped Up The 2017 MTV VMAs With A Killer 'Bodak Yellow' Performance

Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert's Surprise Performance Was A 2017 MTV VMAs Highlight

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble

Vicky Pattison Is Recruiting Ed Sheeran To Perform At Her Upcoming Wedding

Kylie Jenner Thinks She And Kendall ‘Wouldn’t Be Friends’ If They Weren’t Sisters

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Kesha, Logic and Heather Heyer’s Mother Speak Out For Peace & Equality On A Powerful VMAs Night

Kendrick Lamar Cleans Up At The 2017 MTV VMAs - Full Winners List

Jared Leto Leads Touching Tribute To Chester Bennington At The 2017 VMAs

All The VMA 2017 Celeb Hair & Beauty Inspo You Need In Your Life

The VMAs Red Carpet Provided Some Serious #CoupleGoals

More From Drake Bell

Drake And Josh Resolve Their Beef Once And For All At The 2017 VMAs

Josh Peck Got Married And Drake Bell Has Some Beef About His Lack Of Invite

Drake Bell Clearly Didn't Get The Memo About Being Supportive To Caitlyn Jenner

2014 MTV Movie Awards: Red Carpet

Drake Bell Re-Ignites Feud With Justin Bieber

Katy Perry Crowned Queen Of Twitter 2013

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Jemma Lucy wowed in a very revealing outfit during the Celebrity Big Brother final
Celebrity

Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Style

These Are The Best Dressed Celebs On The 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’
Celebrity

Are Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Back On After He Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Did Fifth Harmony Just Throw Camila Cabello Off Stage In Their VMA Performance?!

Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson
Celebrity

Celebs Go Dating Is About To Get VERY X Rated As Charlotte Dawson Flashes Cast And 'Beds' Frankie Cocozza

Sophie Kasaei Reveals The Real Reason She's Cancelled All Her Gym Memberships

Kylie Jenner Thinks She And Kendall ‘Wouldn’t Be Friends’ If They Weren’t Sisters